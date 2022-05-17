ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto Police seek suspects who tried to rob elderly woman of jewelry

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205KIY_0fh16bFj00

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto Police said Monday they're searching for a woman suspected of trying to rob an elderly woman of her jewelry over the weekend.

Police say that an elderly victim in her 80s was walking near Channing Avenue and Middlefield Road around 4 p.m. Saturday when a large, black, four-door sedan pulled up next to her and a female passenger asked her for directions.

The passenger then got out of the car and told the woman that she reminded her of her mother and asked if she could give her a piece of her mother's jewelry. The suspect took the woman's hand off the walker she had been using and slipped a bracelet onto the victim's wrist.

The suspect then tried to remove the victim's wedding ring off her finger, but it would not budge. According to police, the suspect pulled hard but the ring stayed on the woman's finger. The suspect then jumped back into the car and the vehicle took off eastbound on Channing at a high speed.

The elderly woman, who did not have a cellphone, continued her walk home and a family member called the authorities. She sustained bruising as a result of the attempted strong-arm robbery, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a woman of unknown race and age, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, a medium complexion and dark black hair in a bun. The man driving the car was described as having dark hair and a dark mustache.

Police say that there have not been any similar crimes reported since an unsolved case from October of 2021, when an elderly female victim had two necklace's torn off her neck. Detectives are investigating to see if there is any connection between the two cases or similar crimes in other cities, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime or others like it is asked to call the Palo Alto Police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man pulled customer out of wheelchair during armed robbery: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men have been charged in a month-long spree of San Jose robberies, which targeted several small businesses. In one case, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said one of the suspects ripped a victim’s cell phone away from her and pulled her out of her wheelchair. Vayshawd Beverly, 19, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot during attempted robbery in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - A 49-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday evening, police said. The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Hyde streets, where four suspects tried to rob the victim of his backpack and then shot him during the struggle over it, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested After Series Of Northeast Modesto Thefts

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a recent series of thefts across northeast Modesto. Modesto police say the suspects originally struck the area of Orchestra Place back on May 1. Then, on Tuesday, officers got reports of more thefts in the Lakewood area – with the vehicle involved appearing to be the same as the Orchestra Place incident. The distinctive blue pickup truck linked to the suspects. (Credit: Modesto Police Department) Detectives were able to pull over the suspects on Tuesday near Oak Avenue. Phones, mail, credit cards and other personal items that had been reported stolen were found in possession of the suspects. Both 41-year-old Saul Zepeda and 35-year-old Chrysta Rodriguez have been arrested. Police say most of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners, but detectives are still looking for any other possible victims.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara DA charges two suspects for month-long robbery spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that they charged two men with carrying out a month-long robbery spree that preyed on several small businesses in the area.The two men – 19-year-old Ceres resident Vayshawd Beverly and 22-year-old Juan Gomez of East Palo Alto – were connected to the strong arm robberies of seven San Jose businesses starting in January. During the spree, which lasted through February, the two allegedly held up mostly smoke shops, taking money, cell phones and other items at gunpoint."These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear."Rosen said that police arrested Beverly last week in Fresno and he was arraigned on May 17. Despite the prosecutor's objections, the judge lowered his bail from $2 million to $250,000. Police arrested Gomez, AKA Eliazar Alvarez, back in February. He was arraigned in March and remains in custody on $2 million bail.Both face prison time if found guilty. 
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Burglar breaks into Daly City mosque twice to steal cash

DALY CITY, Calif. - Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the Daly City Islamic Center twice to steal cash donations. On his first visit May 2, "he breaks into the door. He went inside, he also breaks into the office," said mosque president Nabil Fara. He ended up stealing about $1,000 in cash donations.
DALY CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jewelry#Crime#Cbs Sf#Un
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with murder after body found dumped in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped. Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland homicide victim’s body found 18 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a dead body near the Port of Oakland on May 5, KRON4 reported earlier this month. That body was determined to be a homicide victim. The body found in the area of the 700 block of Maritime Street was identified as Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, the Alameda County District Attorney […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body of Oakland murder victim missing for 18 years found in shallow grave

OAKLAND -- The body of a missing Oakland murder victim, Cynthia "Linda" Alonzo, has been found nearly 18 years after she was slain, authorities said Wednesday. The 48-year-old Alonzo went missing on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2004, in West Oakland. She was last seen with her boyfriend, Eric Mora, getting into a car to head to Alonzo's mother's house in San Francisco for a Thanksgiving gathering. She was never seen alive again.After a lengthy investigation, Mora was charged with murder in February 2007, even though her body was not found. Oakland police said Alonzo's blood was recovered from the room where...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Gilroy police searching for missing 86-year-old man

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is looking for an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning. Bruce Purrington, 86, was reported missing by his family after he left his home in his car at 11:18 a.m. GPD said Purrington lives in the 7600 block of Isabella Way and drives a gold 2018 […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andre Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in targeted East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A man was dead and three others suffered injuries in a 'targeted shooting' in East Palo Alto Tuesday evening.East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street around 6 p.m.Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.Two other shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.A fourth shooting...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Seven arrested in connection with criminal syndicate

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office last week arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and one other, were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including vehicle theft, firearms trafficking, insurance fraud, money laundering and criminal profiteering, according to the sheriff's office.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 2 arrested following robbery, stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) - Fairfield police arrested a 43-year-old robbery suspect and a 26-year-old murder suspect after police connected their two cases on Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Fairfield dispatch received a call from a hospital that a stabbing victim had been dropped off. The person, Charles David Parsons, 56, of Fairfield, had died from his injuries, medical personnel said. Minutes later, dispatch received another call about a disturbance in front of businesses in the 1300 block of West Texas Street. Police determined that an altercation had occurred potentially stemming from a robbery. According to police, the robbery led to the stabbing death of Parsons. Police say they located the knife used in the crime nearby.Late Monday evening, police arrested Fairfield residents Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, on suspicion of robbery and Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 26, on suspicion of murder. According to police, those involved all knew each other and it was not a random attack. The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday.Fairfield police are encouraging anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with them already to call the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy