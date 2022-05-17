ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacrosse star, 17, at $23k-a-year male only prep school is found stabbed to death after fight at an alcohol-fueled party in Connecticut where three others were injured

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A Connecticut lacrosse player was fatally stabbed after a fight at an alcohol-fueled party, where three others were injured.

James 'Jimmy' McGrath, 17, was stabbed on Saturday night before being found outside a Shelton home on Laurel Glen Drive. Police said it was not at the teen's home, but it is unclear who owns the home.

Police arrived to the home around midnight and found 'numerous teenagers' outside the residence and found 'four stabbing victims,' who were transferred to the hospital. It is unclear what conditions the other three are in, but they have reportedly spoken with police.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday and Shelton police told the New York Post the 'investigation is currently ongoing.'

James 'Jimmy' McGrath, 17, was stabbed, alongside three others, on Saturday night at an alcohol-fueled party 
He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. The conditions of the other three are unknown at this time  
His school, Fairfield Prep - an all-male institution, which cost $23,000 a year to attend - confirmed the junior's death in a statement

A nurse, who lives in the neighborhood, was the one to call 911 after she heard screaming, according to Fox 61.

'She walked out and she saw what was happening and walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away,' her son Peter McCarthy recalled to Fox 61.

His school, Fairfield Prep - an all-male institution, which cost $23,000 a year to attend - confirmed the junior's death in a statement released on Monday, writing: 'Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood.'

The school held a private vigil for the student-athlete on Sunday, where more than 1,000 people gather to honor his life. The school will also be offering grief counseling.

'In the coming days, students and faculty have the support of the school’s leadership team, Jesuit priests, campus ministers, counselors from Prep and Fairfield University to offer help while grieving this tragic loss,' the school announced on Monday.

A neighbor, who lives across from the house, said it was 'sad to see what's happening to our teenagers' and said she felt 'scared' to send to kids to school when they of age.

'They are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions,' Christina Louis-Fin, told FOX 61.

McGrath (pictured on his first day of junior year) attended Fairfield Prep, an all-male institution that cost around $23,000 a year 
The school held a private vigil for the teen (pictured), where more than a 1,000 showed up 
McGrath (pictured with her sister) played lacrosse and football at the school 
A GoFundMe was set up for the family (pictured) to help cover the cost of their son's funeral. The fundraiser has gathered almost $85,000. far surpassing it's $15,000 goal 

A fifth-grade parent Kathleen Davis told fox 61: '[My fifth-grader] crying and he is saying: "How could somebody be so angry, like how somebody be so angry that they would do that?" I don't know what to tell my children.

'I feel like right now, all I can do is offer a prayer.'

Friends and family of the McGrath's started a GoFundMe page to help his parents Kevin and Margaret pay for their son's funeral.

So far, the fundraiser has raised almost $85,000, far surpassing it's $15,000 goal.

DailyMail.com has attempted to contact the family for comment.

Zac Smith
2d ago

Terrible there son was murdered but a gofundme for a parents who pay 23 k just for their son to go to a private high school. Not to mention it looks like they have a daughter they send to private school also. Come on man!!!!! Hopefully they do the right thing and donate that money in their sons name to a charity.

