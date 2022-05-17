Bobby Brown says he always dreams of his late children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. together 'at beaches or in fields'

Bobby Brown lost two children. When he dreams, he sees them together. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Bobby Brown lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby Brown Jr. in 2015 and 2020 respectively.

The R&B singer says he frequently sees them in his dreams.

They appear in "fields" and on "beaches."

In a new interview promoting his upcoming two-part A&E docuseries "Biography: Bobby Brown," Bobby Brown told People that he has recurring dreams about his two children who died.

Bobbi Kristina, the daughter Brown shared with his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died in 2015 at age 22. Bobby Brown Jr., the son he shared with his former partner, Kim Ward, died in 2020 at age 27.

"I always see them at beaches or in fields," he said. In the dreams, his children are "running away, but they're laughing." He finds the visions of them comforting: "That's enough for a father to feel like God has them."

"They're always together," he added. "I didn't have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams."

Brown said the siblings were "both musicians who loved to sing" and that their relationship was "tight," adding that the two would "get into their little tiffs but they were thick as thieves."

Brown expressed the sadness he lives with as a result of their deaths. "No family, no father should have to go through this," he told People. "I've cried, but not how I want to. I really want to just scream to the top of my lungs and cry, but it's just not there."

Whitney Houston, daughter Bobbi Kristina, and Bobby Brown. Frank Mullen/WireImage

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the Roswell, Georgia home she shared with her husband Nick Gordon on January 31, 2015. She was hospitalized shortly after and pronounced dead at a hospice months later in July.

According to ABC News, a medical examiner's report released in March 2016 said that "marijuana, alcohol (ethanol), benzoylecgonine (a cocaine-related substance), benzodiazepines (medications used for sedation or to treat anxiety), and morphine" were detected in Bobbi Kristina's system and classified her cause of death as undetermined because the medical examiner wasn't able to discern whether her death was due to "intentional or accidental causes."

While no criminal charges were filed against Gordon, he was found "legally responsible" for her death in a wrongful death civil suit brought against him by Bobbi Kristina's family and ordered to pay $36 million in damages to her estate in November 2016. He later died from a heroin overdose in 2020.

Bobby Jr. died in his home in November 2020 due to a lethal combination "of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl," according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner obtained by E! News in March 2021. The coroner deemed the death accidental.

Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr., and Bobby Brown. Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge have committed to speaking out about the dangers of drug abuse, particularly fentanyl. Brown took readers through his own struggles with addiction in his 2016 memoir "Every Little Step" and he is expected to share more about his experiences in his upcoming A&E documentary.

Part one of "Biography: Bobby Brown" premieres on A&E Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET and part two premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.