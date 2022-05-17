ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Beckham says wanting to be 'really thin' is 'old-fashioned': 'Women today want to look healthy and curvy'

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 2 days ago

Victoria Beckham appeared in an interview with Grazia on Monday.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for White Company.

  • Victoria Beckham appeared in an interview with Grazia that was published on Monday.
  • Beckham, 48, spoke about body image and her new collection, VB Body.
  • Women "want to have some boobs – and a bum," Beckham said.

Victoria Beckham called the desire to be "really thin" an "old-fashioned" notion.

In an interview with Grazia's Jess Cartner-Morley , Beckham revealed her new clothing collection called VB Body , which includes form-fitting pieces meant to flatter the body.

"Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right," Beckham, 48, told the outlet. "For that, you need a really tight knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places."

She added: "It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum."

Beckham, who's been married to David Beckham for 22 years, also spoke about helping her youngest daughter, Harper, 10, embrace body positivity. David co-owns the Inter Miami football team , so the family spends time together in Florida.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" Beckham told Grazia. "They walk along Miami beach with a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic."

Beckham continued that the women "show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

Beckham shares four children with David: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper.

Recently, Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz this April in Miami.

"It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful," Beckham told Grazia. "It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding – now our baby is married."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

