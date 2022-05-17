ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian court fines Radio Liberty $153,459, RIA reports

 3 days ago
May 17 (Reuters) - A Moscow court has fined U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe 10 million roubles ($153,459) for not deleting "banned content," the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia's communications watchdog blocked websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and some other foreign media in early March.

The total sum of the Russian fines to the broadcaster for not deleting some "banned content," including about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, reached 55.8 million roubles, RIA added, citing the court.

($1 = 65.1640 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

