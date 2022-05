Many people dream of living in a mansion, but in Louisiana, known as Sportsman's Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water?. Well, now you can, as a huge mansion in Big Lake just South of Lake Charles goes up for auction to the highest bidder. The auction will be held by International Auction LLC of Gadsden, Alabama, specializing in the sale of high-end luxury real estate, land, and commercial property.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO