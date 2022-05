Featured speaker Ana Rowena Mallari tells students “a sense of belonging” is key to happiness. Students, faculty, family, and friends gathered on Miller Lawn on Saturday, May 21, for Colby’s 201st Baccalaureate, marking the achievements of the Class of 2022 with a ceremony that highlighted the importance of community, belonging, and resilience.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO