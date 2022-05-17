With Tops supermarket closed, Black Buffalo residents scramble to find food

We take some time to dive deeper, beneath the headlines of the big story of the week. This week, that story is the tragic attack at a Buffalo grocery store. We reflect on how that story is resonating here in Boston and what it can tell us about our community with Tito Jackson, former Boston city councilor, CEO and founder of Apex Noire Cannabis, and one of the inaugural members of the new Boston Commission on Black Men and Boys; and Joan Vennochi, associate editor and columnist for the Boston Globe. She wrote a piece this week with the headline, "How many white Americans will do anything more than shake their heads about the Buffalo massacre?"

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO