Buffalo, NY

With Tops supermarket closed, Black Buffalo residents scramble to find food

By Adrian Florido, NPR
 3 days ago

The Tops supermarket where Saturday's fatal shootings took...

Diving beneath the headlines: the Buffalo shootings

We take some time to dive deeper, beneath the headlines of the big story of the week. This week, that story is the tragic attack at a Buffalo grocery store. We reflect on how that story is resonating here in Boston and what it can tell us about our community with Tito Jackson, former Boston city councilor, CEO and founder of Apex Noire Cannabis, and one of the inaugural members of the new Boston Commission on Black Men and Boys; and Joan Vennochi, associate editor and columnist for the Boston Globe. She wrote a piece this week with the headline, "How many white Americans will do anything more than shake their heads about the Buffalo massacre?"
BOSTON, MA
Beneath the headlines on racist violence; the first female sexton of the Old North Church

This is the Radio Boston rundown for May 20, 2022. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We dive beneath the headlines on terrible stories this week about gun violence and white supremacy in Buffalo, and what it means for our community. We speak with Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor and one of the inaugural members of the new Boston Commission on Black Men & Boys. We also talk to associate editor and columnist for the Boston Globe, Joan Vennochi.
BOSTON, MA
Buffalo pastor reflects on healing after shooting

Rev. Charles H. Walker is senior pastor of Mount Hope Community Church in Buffalo, not far from where last weekend's deadly shooting took place. He speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about how the community is attempting to heal.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect appears in court

The 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 people and wounding 3 others when he opened fire in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, appeared in court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. NPR's Cheryl Corley joins us from Buffalo with the latest.
BUFFALO, NY

