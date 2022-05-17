ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Sunny, Warmer

By Byron Douglas
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny this morning then mostly sunny during the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Tonight, partly cloudy...

www.14news.com

14news.com

On Alert: Severe Storms Possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny to mostly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is an upgraded slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms through tonight. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 80s behind warm southerly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 70-degrees.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ALERT DAY: Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk for severe storms across the Tri-State. We are now in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3 on a scale of 5) for Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms should move through between 4pm and 10pm west-to-east. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible, along with flash flooding and locally heavy rainfall. Storms should end by midnight. Friday will be sunny, hot and humid with a high of 90. Over the weekend, another cold front will slide toward the region. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Storms should develop late and continue into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will crash into the upper 60s on Sunday. Next week will start out cooler with highs in the lower 70s Monday-Tuesday, then warm into the lower 80s Wednesday-Thursday. We will have a daily chance for thunderstorms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The results are in for primaries across the country, including Kentucky’s primary election. This election is giving Daviess County a new Sheriff. A stabbing investigation is underway in Evansville. Police say a man showed up at the hospital with several stab wounds. Authorities are trying to piece...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Apollo graduation postponed due to weather

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School Officials say they are postponing Apollo’s graduation. It had been set for Thursday night, but because of weather, it’s now planned for Friday night at 7:30 at Eagle Stadium. [Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon-evening]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
City
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We now know who fired the first shot in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. An Owensboro man and a firefighter from Corydon both died in that incident. Police in Louisville found a large amount of fentanyl at a storage unit. They say it would wipe...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Friday After 5 set to kick off in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro tomorrow. The stage at the Riverpark Center will now go up behind the Holiday Inn. The street fair vendors will also move down Veterans toward Locust. We’ll have live interviews and all you need to know on 14 News...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Boat docks installed at Henderson riverfront

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews have installed boat docks on Henderson’s riverfront ahead of Memorial Day weekend. City officials say the docks are at the Second Street and Third Street boat ramps. They say boaters should also see another dock at the Hayes Boat Ramp as soon as it...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Ky. Primary Day set for Tuesday

ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. Updated: 9 hours ago. ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. Woman arrested in connection to Evansville...
OWENSBORO, KY
#Thunderstorms#Wfie
14news.com

Tenants complain about living conditions in Evansville apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents of an Evansville apartment complex are complaining about the living conditions and their struggles to contact management. Martin Park West Apartments in Evansville used to be Buena Vista Apartments, but the property management company changed last year. Since then, tenants have struggled to get in touch with management when conditions have worsened.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a suspect is now in custody following a pursuit that started in Posey County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended near Stanley and Sherman Avenues in Evansville. Deputies say Kameron Smith had an active felony warrant...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on tour across the country, and its first stop is in Owensboro. It’s a live stage show where fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Officials say guests can audition to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Fundraiser started for tipster in Casey White, Vicky White search

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Justice for Connie Ridgeway. That’s the goal for a new fundraiser named “Reward for James Stinson #CarWashJames.”. James Stinson reported to police a Casey White and Vicky White spotting in Evansville, Indiana leading to their capture. Connie’s son, Austin Williams and a family advocate,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
14news.com

ISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was killed in a shooting in Harrison County, Indiana. State police say 31-year-old Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State Road 135 near Palmyra around 9:30 Monday night. Troopers say a Palmyra officer stopped to help, along with two...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Overturned semi on W. Ky. Parkway causing traffic to move slowly

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi overturned just off the Western Kentucky Parkway Thursday morning. Officials say this is near the 44 mile marker. If you’re driving east, this is just a few miles before the Graham exit. Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side. We’re told...
GRAHAM, KY
14news.com

Two drivers hurt in Lynnville crash

LYNNVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash Wednesday afternoon. They say it happened on State Road 68, west of Tecumseh High School. Deputies say two cars were heading in opposite directions, when one turned in...
LYNNVILLE, KY
14news.com

Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates. Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates. Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT.
14news.com

Henderson city parks hosting mobile library during summer break

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library is setting up a mobile library in three different parks over summer break. Library officials say they will also have storytime, crafts and other activities. Here’s the schedule. Atkinson Park on June 2, June 30, July 14, and July 28 from...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union announces name change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union will soon have a new name. Officials made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. The credit union that serves more than 265,000 members and has 28 branches in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennesee will soon be known as Liberty Federal Credit Union. ETFCU President and CEO Bill Schirmer explains what the name change means.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder expected in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman arrested in connection to a murder on the west side of Evansville late last year is expected in court Tuesday. That incident left two people dead, including one shot by authorities. Officials say Heidi Carter is facing several charges including murder, rape and abuse...
EVANSVILLE, IN

