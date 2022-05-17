ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy was pretty sure Saudi-backed breakaway would not happen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B316K_0fh12jSN00
Sport

Rory McIlroy admits he may have spoken too soon when declaring the Saudi-backed breakaway was “dead in the water” as he lamented the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson at the US PGA Championship.

Mickelson has not played since February’s Saudi International, shortly after which his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed events were made public.

In an interview with the author of a biography published this week, Mickelson admitted he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights”, including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, but was using the threat of a breakaway to “reshape” how the Tour operates.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said the organisation’s full league of 14 events had been ready to launch until Mickelson’s comments cost him several sponsors and resulted in some players backing out, with eight events now scheduled instead, each with a prize fund of £20.2million.

Three days after Mickelson’s comments were made public, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined the likes of McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa in pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, prompting McIlroy to think the threat of the breakaway was over.

“Yeah, I might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” McIlroy said ahead of the year’s second major at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

“It seems like it’s still going. Greg and everyone behind it are very determined. I think we’re just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions.

“Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33h0W6_0fh12jSN00
Rory McIlroy is seeking a third US PGA title at Southern Hills (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The PGA Tour has refused to grant the likes of Mickelson and Lee Westwood the required releases to contest the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club next month, with Norman pledging to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned if they play regardless.

Asked if he had a preferred outcome to the divisive saga, McIlroy added: “Honestly I’m rooting for it all to be over. I’m just so sick of talking about it.

“I’ve made my decision and I know where I want to play, and I’m not standing in anyone’s way, and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t go over there and play if that’s what they feel is right for them, then 100 per cent they should go and do it.”

Mickelson’s victory at Kiawah Island last year made him the oldest ever winner of a men’s major championship, his two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen coming just a month before his 51st birthday.

The left-hander officially entered the US PGA and June’s US Open last month, but withdrew from the former on Friday.

“(It’s) unfortunate, sad,” said McIlroy, whose last major victory came in the 2014 US PGA at Valhalla.

“This should be a celebration, right? He won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf.

“I think he should be here this week and celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year.”

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh reiterated the organisation’s support for golf’s current “ecosystem” and said players would need to be members of a “recognised Tour” to remain eligible for future US PGA Championships.

The LIV Golf events are currently 54-hole invitational events which do not award world ranking points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

History with Will Zalatoris in push for first major title at US PGA Championship

History was firmly on the side of Will Zalatoris as he looked to convert his halfway lead into a first major title in the US PGA Championship. Zalatoris made the most of being on the right side of the draw to card a bogey-free second round of 65 for a halfway total of nine under par, one shot ahead of Chile’s Mito Pereira.
GOLF
newschain

Justin Thomas overcomes testing conditions to set clubhouse target at US PGA

Former champion Justin Thomas overcame testing conditions to set the clubhouse target on day two of the 104th US PGA Championship. Thomas, who lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow in 2017, carded a second-consecutive 67 at Southern Hills for a halfway total of 134, six under par. That took...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Tiger Woods
newschain

Rory McIlroy still the man to beat amid challenging conditions in Tulsa

Rory McIlroy remained the man to catch as windy conditions made scoring difficult in the second round of the 104th US PGA Championship. Due to the forecast for gusts up to 40mph, the greens had not been cut before play got under way on Friday in a bid to prevent balls moving on the undulating surfaces at Southern Hills.
TULSA, OK
newschain

Accused boy tells court he just wanted to frighten Ava away

The teenager accused of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has told a jury he was “scared” she would “jump” him. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool Crown Court “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her” as he gave evidence over videolink on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
newschain

Pressure on PM to throw light on ‘secret’ meeting over partygate report

The Prime Minister remains under pressure to explain a meeting with Sue Gray over her highly-anticipated partygate report. It is understood the pair met at least once to give an update on the document’s progress while it was being drafted, but a Whitehall source said that its contents were not discussed at any point.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#The Us Pga Championship#Saudi International#The Pga Tour#Washington Post#Liv Golf
newschain

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard. Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Tory MP urges Boris Johnson to stop plans for asylum processing centre

A Conservative MP has urged the Prime Minister to stop plans for an asylum processing centre in his constituency. Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said the asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse will “devastate the community” with residents not feeling “safe to leave their homes alone”.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

US treasury and global banks unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war

The US treasury together with several global development banks and other groups have unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Outlined ahead of the G7 finance ministers’ meetings, the treasury announced on Wednesday that several global development...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Tyrrell Hatton criticises state of greens at Southern Hills after exit

England’s Tyrrell Hatton criticised the state of the greens at Southern Hills following a disappointing end to his second round in the US PGA Championship. Hatton made a significant move up the leaderboard with four birdies in a row from the 12th, but bogeyed the 16th and 18th to card a 68 and end the day two under par, seven shots behind leader Will Zalatoris.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

Joe Biden and South Korea consult on how to deal with North Korea

US President Joe Biden is devoting the Saturday leg of his Asia trip to cementing ties with South Korea and its new president Yoon Suk Yeol as the two sides consult on how best to check the nuclear threat from North Korea. Mr Biden told his counterpart at a meeting...
POTUS
newschain

Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard. Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

UPS delivers a sponsorship setback to Lee Westwood

UPS has ended its sponsorship of Lee Westwood in an apparent response to the former world number one’s involvement with a series of Saudi-backed tournaments. Westwood is among the players to have requested releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to contest the first LIV Golf Invitational next month, which has a prize fund of £20.2million and winner’s cheque of £3.2million.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy