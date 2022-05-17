21-year-old arrested for shooting at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge in Mary Esther

UPDATE (5/17 5:42 p.m.): The article has been updated to express accurate information.

MARY ESTHER, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Demonte’ Seymore, 21, for a shooting outside Cash’s Sports Page Lounge on Miracle Strip Parkway .

OCSO said the shooting happened in the parking lot early Monday morning. No one was injured but deputies found 29 bullet casings in the area.

There are three victims in the case with two vehicles suffering bullet hole damage.

A man driving a gold Buick told deputies someone shot at him while he was leaving the parking lot early Monday morning. The car stopped working and the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge SUV. The victim later identified Seymore as that suspect by a photo line-up.

The first victim did not own the Buick, the owner was not there during the shooting but suffered $4,000 in damage. Another person’s truck was also hit by the bullets causing $1,000 worth of damage.

Deputies said in the arrest report a fight broke out in the parking lot right before the victim tried to leave and shots were fired.

Seymore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two charges of criminal mischief with damage to property.

A judge set the bond for the aggravated assault and one criminal mischief charge to $260,000. Bond has been denied for the second criminal mischief charge and Seymore remains in county jail.

