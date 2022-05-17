ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

21-year-old arrested for shooting at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge in Mary Esther

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i75bm_0fh12ZZz00

UPDATE (5/17 5:42 p.m.): The article has been updated to express accurate information.

MARY ESTHER, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Demonte’ Seymore, 21, for a shooting outside Cash’s Sports Page Lounge on Miracle Strip Parkway .

OCSO said the shooting happened in the parking lot early Monday morning. No one was injured but deputies found 29 bullet casings in the area.

Child in home of murder-suicide in Escambia County

There are three victims in the case with two vehicles suffering bullet hole damage.

A man driving a gold Buick told deputies someone shot at him while he was leaving the parking lot early Monday morning. The car stopped working and the suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge SUV. The victim later identified Seymore as that suspect by a photo line-up.

The first victim did not own the Buick, the owner was not there during the shooting but suffered $4,000 in damage. Another person’s truck was also hit by the bullets causing $1,000 worth of damage.

Deputies said in the arrest report a fight broke out in the parking lot right before the victim tried to leave and shots were fired.

20-year-old man shot, killed at Escambia County apartment complex, deputies say

Seymore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two charges of criminal mischief with damage to property.

A judge set the bond for the aggravated assault and one criminal mischief charge to $260,000. Bond has been denied for the second criminal mischief charge and Seymore remains in county jail.

