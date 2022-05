Several reports from all over England have linked the fullback and Spain player, Marc Cucurella, to Manchester City. The general knowledge being that the player has impressed mightily in his short time at Brighton. Pep would love to have him as he is a really versatile and serviceable at both fullback and center back. Add that he can get forward and is a solid defender and we have a perfect signing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO