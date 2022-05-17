ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Manager Gary Bowyer sacked by Salford

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sky Bet League Two side Salford have sacked manager Gary Bowyer.

Bowyer was appointed as Richie Wellens’ replacement on an interim basis in March last year before signing a two-year deal in May after opting not to return to his post as Derby’s Under-23s boss, but has parted company with the club following a meeting on Tuesday.

A statement on the Ammies’ website said: “A meeting was held earlier today and the club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with assistant manager Billy Barr.

“The club would like to thank Gary and Billy for their hard work over the last season, and we wish them all the best for their future roles within football.

“An announcement regarding the role of first team manager will be made in due course.”

Salford, whose shareholders include former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville, finished 10th in League Two, seven points adrift of the play-off places after winning just two of their last seven games.

Michael Appleton, who was the year below the famed ‘Class of ’92’, has been strongly linked with the post after leaving Lincoln following the last game of the season.

