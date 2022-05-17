ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Public Schools Enrollment Could Fall By More Than 1000

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester School Board will be briefed Tuesday on an enrollment report that projects the loss of more than 1000 students over the next 5 years. The current enrollment is around 17,800. The report shows the number could be around 16,500 at the...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Official End to Lawsuit Over Rochester’s Newest Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The legal fight over Rochester's newest parking ramp is officially over. An Olmsted County Judge today issued an order to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled in the future. The lawsuit was filed by the City of Rochester against Collaborative Design Group and alleged the firm was responsible for a major flaw discovered in Ramp 6 not long after it opened in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota DFL State Convention Underway in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota DFL Party’s state convention is officially underway at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Delegates officially endorsed Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to run for a second term Friday. “Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester DMC Transit Project Price Tag Rises to $150 Million

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met today and was presented with an update on the proposed Link Bus Rapid Transit project. The update included some enhancements to the original proposal, which have contributed to an increase in the overall price tag of the massive project, According to the presentation, the estimated cost has risen from about $114 million to nearly $150 million since the original project was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. The presentation indicated the higher price tag would not impact the local share of the overall cost, which is just under $59 million, but the revised application boosts the federal government's contribution to about 60-percent of the total price tag.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Education
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
KFIL Radio

Public Commemoration Event For Rochester’s New Peace Plaza

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An event celebrating the completion of the revamped Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester will take place Wednesday afternoon. The City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are inviting the public to attend a Commemoration of Peace Plaza at 1:30 PM that will be followed by a community-hosted celebration from two until 6 PM that will include a variety of activities and musical performances.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Former Rochester Chateau Theater Operator Sues City

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester City Council Monday approved an agreement with Threshold Arts that is expected to lead to a reopening of the Chateau Theater. Meanwhile, the previous operator has sued the city for damages it says were suffered while it was trying to open and run the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Census Highway Signs Updated in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has started the process of replacing city highway signs across southeastern Minnesota to reflect the updated population numbers compiled during the 2020 US Census. Throughout the 11 county region managed by the MnDOT District 6 headquarters in Rochester, new overlays...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

In-Person Early Voting For 1st District Congress Primary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - In-person early voting for the First District Congressional special election primary started today in Olmsted County. Eligible voters can cast their absentee ballots in person at the new Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester. The hours are 8 AM until 5 PM through Friday of this week and 10 AM through 3 PM on Saturday. In-person voting will also be available at the Elections Office from 8 AM until 5 PM next Monday, which is the final day of absentee voting. The actual primary election will take place next Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#High School#Elementary Schools#At The Beginning#The School Board
KFIL Radio

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Overnight Highway 52 Lane Closures In Rochester Start Next Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 52 motorists will notice overnight lane closures starting Monday in Rochester for bridge cleaning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 22, May 24, and May 25. During the work, sand and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high-pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Retiring State Senator is Running For Olmsted County Board Seat

Rochester State Senator Dave Senjem is retiring from the State Legislature but not from politics. The two-week filing period for candidates seeking public offices in Minnesota's general election in November opened today and Senjem was among the first in the Rochester area to put his name on the list. He is running for the District 2 Commissioners position on the Olmsted County Board. The seat is currently held by Ken Brown, who recently announced he would not be running for reelection this fall after serving as a County Commissioner for two decades.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

3 New Coffee Shops Now Open In And Near Rochester

If drinking coffee is more of a requirement in your life rather than a suggestion, I've got happy news for you today! I just heard that Rochester, Minnesota has 2 new coffee shops that are finally open AND it was opening day for a brand new coffee shop in Byron, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFIL Radio

Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Face Masks Now Required At Rochester’s Edison Building

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Face masks are now required for all staff and visitors at the Edison Building, which serves as the headquarters for Rochester Public Schools. RPS issued a statement late Monday that indicates the site “has met or exceeded 5% of staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported this week."
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester City Council May Approve Limited Urban Deer Hunt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council is being asked to consider allowing limited deer hunting in selected city parks this fall. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a proposal to the City Council this evening that calls for an urban deer archery hunt in the city park system from September 18 through December 31. The Rochester Archery Club has been working with the Parks Department on the proposal and has agreed to pilot and manage the controlled hunt.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Tattoo Shop in Rochester Gives Update on Opening

Remember back in September when word got out that a new tattoo shop was opening on Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota? Well, if you've been waiting for the new place to open, muster up that courage because I just got an update on the opening day for Rochester's newest tattoo shop, Sorry In Advance, Ink.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

One of the Best Cities For Wine-Lovers is Just An Hour From Rochester

There's great news if you love a glass of wine because a new survey just found that one of the Best U.S. Cities for Wine Lovers is just an hour away from Rochester. I wasn't always a huge fan of wine like I am now. However, that changed when my wife and I took our first trip out to Napa Valley in California. We toured a bunch of great wineries, did a lot of wine tastings, and were able to learn a LOT about what to look for in the various types of wines and which varietals (now THERE'S a wine term for ya!) gave us the wines we like the most. (I'm a big fan of red wines that are really oaky and jammy, btw.)
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of The Pines Condominiums on 29th Place Northwest. He says the responding officers located 11 spent shell casings from a .40 caliber gun outside one of the buildings on the property but there were no injuries reported or property damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Popular Night Market Coming Back to Rochester for 6 Nights

Save the Dates! The riverfront in Rochester, Minnesota is once again going to be full of food, people, music, and fun items that you can buy at the 2nd annual Night Market! And since this brand new event in Rochester was such a huge success, we are getting 6 fun nights in 2022 and the event will now be in two locations!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy