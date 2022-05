HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Another memorable season for the Yale men's lacrosse team came to an end in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. No. 5 seed Princeton outscored the Bulldogs 4-2 in the second quarter en route to a hard-fought 14-10 victory on a warm and humid afternoon at Stuart Stadium on Hofstra's campus.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO