The Dale County Commission recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month during the commission meeting May 10. “All Americans experience times of difficulty and stress in their lives. Mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation,” said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon. “Prevention is an effective way to reduce the burden of mental health conditions and early and effective treatment of those with mental health conditions can help with recovery.” From left are Dale County Commissioners Frankie Wilson and Charles “Chic” Gary, Spectra Care representatives Ashley Shasteen and Kristin Johns, McKinnon and Dale County Commissioners Donald Grantham and Chris Carroll.

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO