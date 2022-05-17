ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Sooner or later, South African soccer star leaving Boothbay for pro career

By BILL PEARSON
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, Enock Citenga has been a familiar sight in Boothbay Region YMCA. The 21-year-old South African spends his mornings there training for what he hopes will become a successful professional soccer career. Citenga was born in England and at 4 moved with his family to Johannesburg, South...

www.boothbayregister.com

