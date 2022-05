MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Good news from Minot Air Force Base. Sen. John Hoeven says modernization efforts are on track for nuclear forces on the base. He spoke this week at a hearing with the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee about Minot Air Force Base. The committee outlined the importance of modernization efforts on our base, including the procurement of MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters to secure the missile fields and replacement missiles for the B-52 and other long-range stand-off missiles.

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO