ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Veteran NFL Punter Was Released On Tuesday Morning

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bears released a punter on Tuesday morning to make room for an offensive tackle. The Bears released Ryan Winslow and signed Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster. Winslow...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Opens Up About Erin Andrews: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN. None, though, were tougher than the call he had to make to Erin Andrews. The legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said that Andrews has become like a sister to him and Buck (who also left for ESPN).
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Winslow, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Punter#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Alabama Players React To The Nick Saban Controversy

Nick Saban put himself in the center of the firestorm after making salacious allegations in a public event Wednesday night. Alabama's head coach claimed Texas A&M "bought every player" from this year's recruiting class. He also alleged that Jackson State paid $1 million for a player, believed to be Travis Hunter. He even suggested that "it was in the paper" despite no evidence to validate those claims.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
507K+
Followers
61K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy