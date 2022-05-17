ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Change of plea hearing in federal fraud case of former Rep. Corrine Brown

By Rich Jones
 3 days ago
March 10, 2014 U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla., speaks during a rally, Monday, March 10, 2014, on the steps of the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Participants were rallying against the state's "Stand Your Ground" laws. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) (Phil Sears)

Jacksonville, Fl — A change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could bring an end to the six-year federal court journey for former Jacksonville Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

The longtime Democrat who served until her 2016 indictment on federal fraud charges was set for a second trial this September. Her original conviction was overturned and a retrial ordered.

RULING: Former Rep. Corrine Brown granted new trial

Brown served more than two years in federal prison until her released. It is unclear if she will serve any additional time upon the change of plea.

DEPTH: Detailing the specific charges facing former Rep. Corrine Brown

The original indictment charged her with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, sixteen counts of mail and wire fraud, one count of scheme to conceal material facts, one count corrupt endeavor to obstruct and impede the due administration of the internal revenue laws, and three counts of filing a false return.

The charges stem from the ties Brown and former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons have to an organization called “One Door for Education”.

The head of that group, Carla Wiley, pled guilty to wire fraud for allegedly collecting more than $800,000 in donations but using the money instead for personal gain.

Wiley agreed to cooperate as the government continued to build its case against two other co-conspirators who were unnamed in the court documents.

©2022 Cox Media Group

