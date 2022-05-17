ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

European specialty food market brings more options to Surprise

ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURPRISE, AZ — The Kurowski family recently opened one of the first European markets in the northwest Valley. The family operated the Polish and German food store, A to Z Polish Market, for 25 years...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar giving away drinks at opening of 5th Mesa spot

PHOENIX – Boutique java shop Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate the opening of a fifth Mesa location Friday by giving away drinks all day. The 2,000-square-foot coffee shop at Ellsworth and Ray roads will offer free 16-ounce drinks from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., the Oregon-based company announced on social media.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Surprise, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Surprise, AZ
State
Arizona State
Surprise, AZ
Lifestyle
KTAR.com

What’s cooking? Spring Arizona Restaurant Week starts 10-day run Friday

PHOENIX – More than 100 restaurants have signed on to show off their menus during Arizona Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday. Sponsor the Arizona Restaurant Association said several new eateries have joined this year’s statewide spring lineup, pushing the total number of participants to 126 as of Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Higher interest rates impacting Phoenix housing market

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Food#European Markets#Food Store#Pastries#Food Drink#Polish#German#17221 N Litchfield Road
ABC 15 News

HonorHealth and 7 more Valley companies ready to hire YOU (05/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios to Visit in Phoenix

Love going out to eat, but hate leaving your furry friend at home? With this lineup of dog loving restaurants and bars serves up some of the top cuisine that the Phoenix metro area has to offer, so you won’t have to choose between quality time with your pets and a great meal. From breweries with pup-friendly events to breakfast restaurants ready to serve your dog a biscuit, these are Phoenix’s most dog-friendly restaurant patios.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Ready to look younger? VitalityMDs Aesthetics introduces NEW aesthetic laser

VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Opus Plasma is an FDA-cleared, nonsurgical skin rejuvenation treatment that uses radiofrequency (RF) and plasma to address surface skin concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, skin laxity, acne scars, and uneven texture. Opus Plasma yields similar results to fully ablative laser resurfacing, but without the painful and lengthy downtime!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 15 News

Going up north? How about a shopping spree at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village

Tlaquepaque Arts And Shopping Village is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Your unforgettable Sedona experience must include spending time at internationally renowned Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-la-keh-pah-keh), Sedona Arizona's Arts & Crafts Village, on of the best things to do in Sedona. Nestled beneath the shade of the sycamores on the banks of beautiful Oak Creek in Sedona, Tlaquepaque is the most distinctive Sedona shopping experience to be found in the Southwest. Authentically fashioned after a traditional Mexican village, Tlaquepaque, meaning the "best of everything," has been a Sedona landmark since the 1970's. Its vine covered stucco walls, cobble-stoned walkways and magnificent arched entryways give you the feeling that Tlaquepaque has been here for centuries. Tasteful galleries and unique shops live in harmony with its lush natural environment where giant sycamore trees stand in testimony to the care taken in preserving the timeless beauty of the Tlaquepaque grounds. It would be hard to find more beautiful surroundings anywhere to create a shopping experience like no other.
SEDONA, AZ
Greyson F

Fun LA-Based Ice Cream Shop Opening First Arizona Location

Cool down with some ice cream.Josh Pereira/Unsplash. Looking to beat the heat? If you’re not, you will be soon, as the temperatures around greater Phoenix begin to crank up (with possible record temperatures in the near future). While staying inside in the AC or finding a pool are options, why not avoid the sweltering desert heat by cooling yourself from the inside out? With the help of a new, Los Angeles-based soft-serve ice cream shop, you’ll be able to do just that.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy