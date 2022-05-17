ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka-area golfers advance to state; Seaman and Shawnee Heights boys teams tie for 5A regional

By Seth Kinker, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
The boys regional golf tournaments took place Monday, with three area teams and four individuals moving on next Monday and Tuesday to the state tournament.

In all classes, each of the top three teams at regional qualified for the state tournament, except 3A, where the top two teams qualified.

Individually, the top five lowest scores that are not members of qualifying teams qualified for the state tournament.

Here's how the Topeka-area teams performed.

3A - Rossville, Silver Lake

Rossville

Rossville (414) finished fifth as a team behind Heritage Christian Academy (329), Nemaha Central (376), Jefferson West (378) and Sabetha (380).

Freshman Jonathan Hart (96) tied for 14th individually to qualify for states with senior Mattox Hales (102), junior Manuel VanderPutten (105) and senior Braden Rathbun (111) rounding out the team scoring

Silver Lake

Silver Lake (418) finished seventh as a team behind Heritage Christian Academy (329), Nemaha Central (376), Jefferson West (378), Sabetha (380), Rossville (414) and Marysville (415).

Sophomore Bryce Badsky (90) finished eighth individually to qualify for states with senior Eli Herkenrath (105), freshman Cooper Sharpe (109) and junior Brady Cook (114) also scoring for Silver Lake.

4A - Hayden

Hayden

Hayden (370) finished fourth as a team behind Wamego (314), Bishop Miege (315) and Tonganoxie (335)

Freshman Tagen Rodriguez (87) finished tied for 15th individually to qualify for the state tournament with junior Carson Alfonsi (89), freshman Nicholas Gorman (97) and junior Noah Haverkamp (97)

5A - Shawnee Heights, Topeka West, Seaman

Shawnee Heights

Shawnee Heights (333) tied for first with Seaman (333) at the Shawnee Heights Regional with De Soto (343) also qualifying.

Juniors Alex Valdivia (76), Aiden Jones (80), Tyler Lincoln (88) and Tanner Zerger (89) scored for Shawnee Heights with Valdivia finishing tied for first with the lowest individual score and Jones finishing sixth.

Topeka West

Topeka West's season as a team came to a close on Monday but sophomore Myles Alonzo tied for first individually with a 76 to qualify for the state tournament while senior Austin Schimmel (117) wrapped up his high school golfing career.

Seaman

Seaman (333) tied for first with Shawnee Heights (333) at the Shawnee Heights Regional with De Soto (343) also qualifying.

Senior Gavin Wilhelm (78) tied for third individually while freshman Bradley Williamson (84), senior Tim Biggs (85) and sophomore Zach Weir (86) also scored for Seaman and rounded out the top ten individual scores at eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

6A - Topeka High, Washburn Rural

Topeka High

Topeka High's season came to a close with senior Grant Everson (135) competing at his last high school golf tournament.

Washburn Rural

Washburn Rural placed second as a team (321) at the Junction City Regional behind Manhattan (311) at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course with Free State (338) the third team to qualify.

Scoring for Washburn Rural was senior Turner Depperschmidt (77), senior Giles Frederickson (79), junior Andrew Burdett (82) and senior Lucas Leonetti (83).

Depperschmidt had the sixth-best score individually with Burdett finishing tenth.

Contact Seth Kinker at skinker@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @SethKinker

