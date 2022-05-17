ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local producer drops what could be 'song of the summer'

By Cell Waller
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clF6x_0fh10owQ00

In addition to new music from Duke Deuce and Glorilla, local music producer Hitkidd also recently welcomed his first child into the world. (Courtesy Hitkidd, credit @Mangomaat)

Over the past few years, Memphis producers have been the backbone of some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B songs out. They’ve worked with artists such as Drake and Megan Thee Stallion, shining a light on Memphis and its overall place in the landscape of hip-hop.

And, at the forefront of that Memphis renaissance is a producer named Hitkidd.

Born Anthony Holmes, Hitkidd is a 27-year-old South Memphis native who has played a major role in the local music scene, both in mainstream music and at the ground level. He’s worked with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and others from his own backyard, such as Duke Deuce and Blocboy JB. Most recently, he and rapper Glorilla released what is already being hailed as a contender for the song of the summer .

In “FNF (Let’s Go)”, which has already amassed 4.4 million views on YouTube since being released two weeks ago, Glorilla raps about being single and F-R-E-E of a man. More recently, Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie announced on Instagram that she would be on the remix of the song, with a new music video on the way “from the bay to Memphis IKDRRR.”

To check out the video for the original version, go here .

Hitkidd began experimenting with music production as a teenager.

“I started going to my neighbor’s house and making beats with [two of my childhood friends] on FruityLoops (editing software now called FL Studio), and the rest is history,” he said.

There wasn’t one moment when he realized music would become more than a hobby and grow into his career. Instead, it was a series of moments.

“I just started seeing Hitkidd a lot more places,” he said, noting that his name and work were popping up on a lot of Instagram and Twitter pages.

Crunk might have been popularized by artists in Atlanta in the early 2000s, but the roots of the genre can be traced back to Memphis rappers in the ’90s. More recently, a new brand of crunk has emerged, and songs such as “FNF (Let’s Go)” are part of that wave.

Outside of Hitkidd’s contributions to restoring Memphis’ place in crunk, his most noticeable work has been with superstar Megan Thee Stallion on her “Something for Thee Hotties” album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ii911_0fh10owQ00

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Beale Street Music Fest at Liberty Park April 30, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“(Manager) T Farris told me (Megan) liked my beats, but in my head I was like, are they going to be on the album?” Hitkidd said. “Then I got the paperwork while my family was in New York. Then, three hours before the album dropped, I got the call they were going to add two more songs.”

Another prominent artist in Hitkidd’s career has been Duke Deuce.

Duke Deuce has reached up to 31 million views on YouTube for his official video of “Crunk Ain’t Dead” — the remixes feature Lil Jon, Juicy J and Lil Yachty — and has 1.4 million for this year’s “I Ain’t Worried Bout It.”

The duo have gone on to create some of Memphis’ biggest hits, such as “Run,” “No Smoke,” and “Unloaded,” featuring Migos member Offset. The pair’s most recent collaboration was “Running Out of Love,” out in April, the video of which also served as Hitkidd’s directorial debut.

“I’m going to be one of the biggest creators to come out of Memphis,” he promises. “Then moving on to the one of the biggest creatives in the world.”

In addition to his music, Hitkidd recently welcomed his first child into the world and launched a new non-profit called Legendary Leaders of Memphis.

“I admire Hitkidd as a producer. Being around him as an artist has definitely changed the way I approach music,” said one frequent Hitkidd collaborator, Clay “Krucial” Perry III. “But, most importantly, I admire his selflessness. ... Being around him has made me a better man.”

And what can Memphis expect from him in the future?

When asked, Hitkidd hinted at a number of major collaborations:

“You can expect songs with three festival headlining-type artists in the near future.”

#Music Video#Street Music#Music Producer#Fl Studio#Mangomaat#Ikdrrr
MEMPHIS, TN
