ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Community Cares Day to aid five former Masonic Temple businesses

By Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuaGh_0fh10aaG00

ZANESVILLE — Donations from an upcoming fundraiser will go to five businesses and one nonprofit that were formerly located in the Masonic Temple.

Phoenix Rising Lost Souls, a nonprofit formed in the wake of a January fire that destroyed the historic downtown Zanesville building, organized Community Cares Day. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 28, at Zane's Landing Park. It will include live music, door prizes, activities for children, raffles, vendors and other family-friendly activities.

Phoenix Rising Lost Souls co-founder Chelsey McIntire said the organization was notified by the IRS on April 26 that it had received its 501(c)3 nonprofit tax-exempt status.

The Times Recorder requested a list of businesses which will benefit from the fundraiser. Their owners are the founding members of Phoenix Rising Lost Souls, McIntire said.

Those businesses aided by the fundraiser include J&L Bargain Deals, Tommie Parker’s Everything Under the Sun, Rica's Boutique, Southern Charm Homemade and Quilla’s Nails. One nonprofit, Kids First, was also listed.

McIntire said more businesses and certain artists would be added in the coming weeks, as they are still determining which businesses and artists have not yet received economic aid.

"The artists had a huge support system within the community, and the businesses did not," McIntire said.

While Community Cares Day bears the same name as a Muskingum County Community Foundation program, the Community Cares Fund, the two are not affiliated. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner saidonations from the Community Cares Fund were directed to the Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project, which distributed money to artists to be used for purchasing art supplies. Due to MCCF's guidelines, Wagner said, it can only give donations to other nonprofit organizations.

More information on Community Cares Day can be found on the Facebook event page .

ecouch@gannett.com

740-334-3522

Twitter: @couchreporting

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Community Cares Day to aid five former Masonic Temple businesses

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Greek Festival returns to Mansfield this weekend

MANSFIELD -- Angela Ghessouras lifted a wafer thin sheet of dough and placed it inside the old metal baking pan. Then she took a brush soaked in melted butter and ran it back and forth across the dough before placing another sheet, translucent and light as tissue paper, on top.
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Family Asks for Memorial Cruise for Amanda Man

PICKAWAY – Family and Friends have reached out and asked if Take Back The Strip and the local car committee could show up Monday and cruise the streets in honor of Louie Andrews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home,...
AMANDA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Zanesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sales of organic baby formula manufactured in Heath skyrocket

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families. Nature’s One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company’s products — from formula to diapers– are sold at […]
HEATH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Free food for seniors at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank

LOGAN — Are you, or do you know, a senior who could benefit from a monthly food box? The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is currently accepting applications for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) provides food...
ATHENS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

10 Columbus Splash Pads That Are Too Cool For School

Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonic Temple#Art#Charity#Community Cares Day#Phoenix Rising Lost Souls#The Times Recorder#J L#Nails
Urbana Citizen

New restaurant in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 13 for Urbana’s new Venezuelan restaurant, Abuela’s Kitchen. Abuela’s Kitchen is a Latin American restaurant, family-owned, and has a welcoming atmosphere. The eatery is located at 23 Monument Square, Urbana, with the operating hours of Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays.
URBANA, OH
Your Radio Place

Mrs. Margie L. Mallett

Margie L. Mallett, 63 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at her home while surrounded by her loving family and while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Margie was born in Cambridge on June 15, 1958. She is the daughter of Reda (McKinley) Blasenhauer and the late Jack Blasenhauer. Margie retired from the Sporting Goods section of Walmart in Cambridge after working there for 16 years. She loved owls, from watching them to collecting figurines of them. Margie loved to spend time Fishing and playing Bingo, but her favorite way to spend time was with her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
columbusmessenger.com

No more grandstand at the fairgrounds

One of the largest and oldest structures on the Madison County Fairgrounds is no more. Over the past several weeks, crews dismantled the grandstand that stood on the grounds for more than a century. The structure had sat idle for the past several years. Due to deterioration, the Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
735
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy