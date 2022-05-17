ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Matt Hancock says he talked Covid jab makers out of partnering with US firm because he thought Donald Trump would STEAL them

By John Ely Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Matt Hancock today claimed he talked scientists out of a deal to make Covid jabs in the US — because he was scared Donald Trump would steal them.

The ex-Health Secretary argued he was worried the then-US president and his 'America first' policy could see the Oxford University-developed vaccine blocked from leaving the country.

At the time in 2020, Oxford's team were developing the promising jab but needed a pharmaceutical firm to handle production and manufacturing.

In the end, the Government-sponsored group at Oxford struck a deal with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca — to be made in England and the Netherlands.

Mr Hancock said: 'When they [Oxford] had to partner up with a major manufacturer I was not comfortable with that all happening offshore in the US.

'I was actually worried about Donald Trump [keeping the vaccines]'.

Mr Hancock added 'it turned out I needed to be worried about the EU', referencing a geo-political spat with the bloc over AstraZeneca doses.

He made the comments during a radio interview with HealthTech Hour. It comes after he last month revealed he was publishing a book about his experiences during Covid.

The AstraZeneca jab, which has since been given to nearly 25million Britons, was smeared by some EU leaders due to concerns about blood clots.

Brussels even blocked shipments of hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca bound for Australia, after a dispute about delivery deadlines for vaccine supplies to the continent.

Britain, like several other countries in Europe, currently does not offer AZ vaccine to people under 40 after it was linked to clotting disorders in 2021.

It is the latest interview from Mr Hancock, who was forced to resign as Health Secretary last year when it emerged he had an affair with a married aide which broke his own social distancing rules.

He revealed last month he is writing a book about his time in Government during the pandemic.

Mr Hancock has also faced criticism over other aspects of his handling of the crisis, such as telling young people 'don't kill gran' as part of social distancing measures, and failing to shield care homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLJ9h_0fh10Xsx00
Disgraced ex-Health Secretary Hancock he didn't want Oxford University's scientists to partner with US firm to make a Covid vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYbJd_0fh10Xsx00
Mr Hancock says he was worried a partnership between Oxford and the US could give then President Donald Trump the opportunity to take British jabs for Americans  

Other topics the MP discussed during his interview with Health Hour include him claiming the UK never ran out of PPE and how he wants his role in the pandemic to be remembered.

'I hope that people understand that we took the best decisions we could in difficult circumstances in a fog of uncertainty,' he said.

The UK's track record on buying PPE during the pandemic has also been criticised as after it emerged that nearly half a billion pounds was wasted on useless equipment at the start of the pandemic could have paid for a new NHS hospital.

Department of Health officials admitted last month that £461million of taxpayer cash was blown on masks, gowns and gloves intended to protect medical staff and patients from Covid that were found to be unfit for use.

Ministers spent £14.8billion on securing PPE in the first year of Covid, according to annual Department of Health accounts. But roughly £8.7bn was written off, either because it was unusable or passed the expiry date.

The former minister claimed the UK did not run out of PPE runs contrary to the experiences of some NHS staff, with some reporting at the height of the pandemic of using repurposed bin bags instead.

Mr Hancock's upcoming book will be released by Biteback Publishing in October.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Public Health England#Oxford University#British#Eu#Healthtech Hour#Britons
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Zelensky mocks Putin for trying to discover a 'wunderwaffe' like the Nazis after Russia claimed it had developed laser weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has mocked Russia for 'trying to find its wunderwaffe' following reports Putin's military had successfully tested drone-busting laser weapons. The term 'wunderwaffe' translates as 'wonder weapon', and was a key part of Hitler's propaganda campaign to preserve public confidence as Allied forces and Soviet Union slowly...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

AOC shows off ring on engagement finger for the first time as she appears with Puerto Rico governor after long-term boyfriend Riley Roberts proposes

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen sporting her new engagement ring during an appearance with the governor of Puerto Rico. Thursday's meeting, which aimed to push the U.S. to respect the Puerto Rico's right to self-government, marks the first time AOC has publicly shown off her new bling. The 32-year-old...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy