Basketball Bears Snag Six New Additions

Paula Wiedemann, head coach of the Grizzly Volleyball team at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), announced the signing of another player today, and she already has ties to the program. Shumpert is the daughter of former Grizzly standout Angie Shockley Jester (1997-1998). Lexi Shumpert, a 5-foot, 9-inch setter/outside hitter from Mtn. View-Birch Tree Liberty High School, has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Grizzlies beginning this fall. During her senior season for the Eagles, Shumpert recorded 280 kills, 311 digs, 440 assists and a 95.7% serving rate. For her high school career, she recorded 647 kills, 601 digs, 1,160 assists and a 95% serving rate. Shumpert, also earned Missouri Class 2 all-state, South Central Association Conference Player of the Year and all-district honors her senior season.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO