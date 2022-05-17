ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Basketball Bears Snag Six New Additions

By Gary Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Missouri State men’s basketball coach Dana Ford announced today the addition of six roster commitments to the Bears roster for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Signing national letters of intent and athletic aid agreements to attend Missouri State University are: James Graham, a transfer from Maryland; former St. Peters point...

Related
stlsportspage.com

Former Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox among group inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Award recipients: Front row, left to right: Trevor Vance, Howard Quigley representing the 1990 Billings State Championship Team, Kay Hunter, Brad Mayfield and Dr. Jim Horton representing Marion C. Early Softball Era of 1987-2008. Back row: Russ Hough representing Pleasant Hill Softball 2000 & 2001 Teams, President’s Award recipient David McQueary, Danny Cox, and Byron Hagler representing the Licking Baseball 1983-1989 Era.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Thursday May 19th

Round one of class 5 district play is in the books and the West Plains Zizzers took home the victory 4-0 vs Marshfield, behind great defense and pitching. Sy Stewart threws a complete game shutout only allowing 2 hits. Stewart also went 2-3 with a double. Evan Ackerson went 3-3 on the day. West Plains Zizzer baseball team will be back at Branson today for the semifinals vs. #1 in class 5 Willard @4:30. This was the Zizzers first district tournament baseball win since 2008.
WEST PLAINS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Revolution! National Cannabis Company Opening New Location At Lake Of The Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Continuing its national expansion, multi-state cannabis operator Revolution announced the grand opening of the first Revolution-branded medical cannabis dispensary in Sunrise Beach, Missouri on May 20th. Missouri is now the fifth state to welcome Revolution, joining Illinois, Maryland, Arkansas and Florida, and the new dispensary...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KTLO

Missouri State football ranked 6 in preseason FCS poll

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State is picked sixth in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 football poll released Thursday. The HERO Sports poll is the first prognostication to be released in advance of the highly-anticipated 2022 season. This year’s preseason ranking marks the highest national preseason poll position in...
SPRINGFIELD, AR
ozarkradionews.com

UPDATE: Truck Stolen in Baxter County Found in Oklahoma

Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on the stolen vehicle that was taken earlier this week from a worksite in Cotter, AR. The vehicle was originally stolen on May 17th, from the area of North Section Line Road. The vehicle was...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Blaine Edward Singleton

Graveside services for Blaine Edward Singleton, 86, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Singleton passed away at 10:55 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Brooke Haven Healthcare. He was born...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

William Morton Osborn

Graveside services for William Morton Osborn, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Osborn passed away at 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at NHC HealthCare. He was born July...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Crockett Oaks III Named 2022 Distinguished Zizzer Alumnus Recipient

West Plains, MO. – When extraordinary West Plains High School graduates come to mind, Crockett Oaks III is at the top of the list. Mr. Oaks was named the 2022 Distinguished Zizzer Alumnus at the 2022 West Plains High School graduation. From early on, Mr. Oaks showed distinct character...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Wednesday May 18th

Paula Wiedemann, head coach of the Grizzly Volleyball team at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), announced the signing of another player today, and she already has ties to the program. Shumpert is the daughter of former Grizzly standout Angie Shockley Jester (1997-1998). Lexi Shumpert, a 5-foot, 9-inch setter/outside hitter from Mtn. View-Birch Tree Liberty High School, has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Grizzlies beginning this fall. During her senior season for the Eagles, Shumpert recorded 280 kills, 311 digs, 440 assists and a 95.7% serving rate. For her high school career, she recorded 647 kills, 601 digs, 1,160 assists and a 95% serving rate. Shumpert, also earned Missouri Class 2 all-state, South Central Association Conference Player of the Year and all-district honors her senior season.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarksfn.com

All in with Longhorns

RICHLAND, MO. – After retiring, Rusty Clark was looking for something to do. He had spent a career in the marine industry, but it was time to try something new, something different. “I have always been intrigued by Longhorns,” Rusty said. “One day, I was visiting a friend who...
RICHLAND, MO
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Carthage, Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri. Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Grizzly eSports program adds 2 more players

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Alex Pinnon, head coach of the Grizzly eSports program at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP), today announced the signing of two more players to the team. They include:. • Zahren Whited, West Plains, who will play on the Smash Bros roster. • Andrew Hooker, Norwood,...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory

Gridlock in the Missouri Senate doomed issues that the GOP should have used its supermajority to accomplish, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, pointing specifically at legislation targeting transgender students and banning critical race theory in schools. In an interview with KFTKs Mark Reardon, Parson lamented that the legislature spent so much time and effort this […] The post Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Another Crash this Week Leads to Serious Injuries for Winona Woman

West Plains, MO. – A Winona woman was seriously injured in a totaling crash yesterday, May the 18th. Shyonna Holbrook, 26 of Winona, Missouri, was traveling Westbound on US Highway 160, when they crashed just 8 miles West of West Plains. She was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne that was totaled in the accident.
WINONA, MO
KTTS

Missing Canoeist On Buffalo National River

(KTTS News) — Rescue teams are searching the Buffalo National River after two people got knocked out of a canoe. It happened southwest of Norfork. KY3 says one person made it to shore, the other one is still missing.
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

MH assistant becomes head football coach at McCrory

A member of the Mountain Home High School football coaching staff is getting his opportunity to be the leader of another program. Bombers’ defensive line coach Brandon Godfrey has been hired as the new head coach at McCrory. Godfrey says he is excited for his new opportunity. Listen:. Godfrey...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

