ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Mykonos Greek Restaurant

By Carlos C Olaechea
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mykonos has been serving traditional Greek dishes for decades. This is old-school Greek comfort food that tastes like a hug: hefty bricks of moussaka, flaky triangles of cheesy spanakopita, and a fork-tender...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica At EEEEEATSCON

Shake Shack is coming together with local stars Tacos y Birria La Unica for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique and innovative collaboration burger that will leave you questioning why taco burgers don't normally exist. Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Birria Shack -...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Grand Republic Cocktail Club

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have low-key backyards where you can probably get a table at any given time. Grand Republic has all of those of things, and that's why we like this place. Less than a block from Transmitter Park, this spot is easy to miss, although you'll probably see some people drinking at the tables out front when you walk by. It may be tempting to plant yourself out there—but head inside, walk straight through the bar, and claim a seat out back instead. Despite the fancy-sounding name, this place mostly just feels like an old-timey tavern, and you probably won't hear the word "mixology" here. Come for a casual frozen painkiller, or stop by for Happy Hour from 5-8pm on weekdays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Le Piano

Just off of the Morse Red Line is Le Piano, a Rogers Park jazz bar with live performances from local musicians Tuesdays through Sunday. In addition to cocktails and wine, they serve food, with dishes like lamb chops, chicken with a tarragon wine sauce, and beignets for dessert. If you're in the mood for something special, they even have an item called a "Happy Ending"—a personal piano serenade from the owner of the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Obelix

If you’re wondering where the name Obelix comes from, the inspiration behind this River North restaurant is a French cartoon character who is a sculptor with an insatiable appetite. And while you can leave your chisel at home, you should probably come here hungry because Obelix’s menu is full of fantastic French food. Like its sister restaurant Le Bouchon, you'll find classics like French onion soup and poulet roti with buttery potato gratin. But some of the most memorable dishes are the ones that fuse French tradition with other international flavors—from their steak tartare with a spicy and pungent shio kombu, to their impressively complex foie gras taco (aka foie-co). Combining a white-tablecloth experience with pulsating hip-hop music, dinner here makes for an exciting group meal or date night.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Mykonos Greek Restaurant
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Infatuation

Do Eat

Do Eat has solved the two-person Korean BBQ conundrum. This little spot in Bridgeport is one of the only Korean BBQ restaurants where you can try a bunch of meats without an entire butcher’s case on your table. It’s also quite affordable.The kalbi-for-two includes short rib, bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, chicken, rice, and veggies for $38. Each table has a charcoal grill and a hood (so the small space doesn’t get super smoky) and the friendly servers will help your meal along without hovering. They don’t have it posted online, but if you wanted to reserve a grill instead of walking in, you can call the restaurant to make reservations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Baiten

Tamari Bar, a.k.a. one of the best spots in town for sashimi, dumplings, and marinated Wagyu cooked on a sizzling hot rock, unveiled a soft serve operation known as Baiten. Whereas other spots in town obsess over inventive base flavors, Baiten sticks with a classic, mellow vanilla—and gets wild with the toppings instead. You'll find syrups ranging from black sesame to thick mango jelly, sundaes involving mochi and cookies, and iced hoji latte floats. We like to keep it simple with their matcha syrup, which is deeply bracing and counteracts the sweetness pretty perfectly.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bronzeville Winery

The groovy soul and funk playlist at Bronzeville Winery will make you wish their sleek interior had a dance floor. But though there’s not enough space to show off your footwork, this upscale place has plenty of energy, great service, and fantastic food. Their tender filet mignon is perfectly seasoned and the pillowy seafood gnocchi is covered in a spicy creamy tomato sauce. There's also a good selection of vegetarian and vegan options like a juicy watermelon steak paired with a bold romesco that proves that the fruit has delicious utility beyond summer nights and flavoring Lacroix. It's perfect for date night, or a celebratory end-of-the-week glass of wine.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

MILA

Lincoln Road is not synonymous with the best of Miami food, and that’s putting it kindly. There are more appetizing things to eat inside the street’s Sketchers store than in most of the area’s insufferably touristy, hookah smoke-filled spots. But Mila, an untz-untz see-and-be-seen rooftop restaurant, stands...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Soban At EEEEEATSCON

Soban is one of the Best Restaurants in Koreatown, serving authentic Korean dishes and banchan that goes beyond most Korean restaurants in the area. There are 16 different side dishes here, from vinegar-y lotus root and shishitos to excellent boiled potatoes. When it comes to main courses, our favorite is the galbi jjim (short rib)—it’s simple, salty, and reminds us of really excellent beef stew. You'll find Soban at the Caviar Clubhouse.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Mighties

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Lady Byrd Cafe

If a wave of deja vu hits you at Lady Byrd Cafe, that's OK. This daytime cafe in Echo Park used to be Pollen, and not a lot has changed. Hidden on one of the neighborhood's quieter streets, Lady Byrd is a serene, charming garden—benches and tables come with wool blankets for your lap, trees rest in the background, and there are private glass greenhouses. They’re a pandemic invention, see-through tents that can comfortably seat up to six people. The brunch heavy hitters are all here, like eggs benedict, lemon poppyseed pancakes, and frittatas, plus a few heartier lunch dishes like spaghetti bolognese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pack Supermarket

There’s really no need to look at the menu when you walk into the super casual Pack Supermarket, you’re here for the fried chicken. The juicy drumsticks are fried just enough to produce a crispy skin, but aren’t so heavily breaded that you get full before you even reach the meat. This chicken is juicy, well-seasoned, and an exceptional deal, because you can get three drumsticks—plus a side of rice and beans and pikliz—for just over $5.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Bésame

Bésame is a trailer at Meanwhile Brewing, and it’s probably our favorite way to finish up a meal of smoked meats at Distant Relatives or some pizza at Dough Boys. Flavors change out regularly based on what’s in season, so expect things like a lavender and blueberry ice cream with Fruity Pebbles, or an earl gray ice cream with wildflower honey meringue, with a couple options available each day. And all the flavors can be made into a smoothie, if your hands are tired from constantly picking up and putting down ribs for the past hour.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Broad Street Oyster Co. At EEEEEATSCON

Broad Street Oyster is a seafood destination that's one of our favorite spots on PCH. It's a place where you'll find a long list of oysters, mussels, shrimp, uni, and whatever else they pulled out of the ocean that day, plus a permanent menu with a whole bunch of stars. Ordering a hot lobster roll is also non-negotiable. Like all the best versions, its success lies in its simplicity: Broad Street’s is nothing more than big hunks of lobster and hot drawn butter on a perfectly toasted hot dog bun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Besharam

At the back of Besharam, there’s a mural of a woman. She looks like someone who recently just told a wild story of a random connection she made at late night roller disco. The full account exists on the internet somewhere as an extended Twitter thread. Variations of this woman are all over the restaurant’s plates marked with sayings like, “Spicy Food Is For Spicy Girls” and “Hot Chai, Cold Revenge.”
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy