A weather system passing to our northeast will bring gusty north and east winds to interior northern California. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley below 1,000 feet, from 11 AM Thursday through 8 PM Friday. Additionally, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM Thursday until 5 Pm Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO