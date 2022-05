ROME — A 42-year-old man has been charged with his third and fourth thefts in the past two months, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Lynn J. Derrick, of Rome, was taken into custody on Tuesday on two outstanding arrest warrants for petty larceny from April 14. Police said Derrick stole $8 worth of food from the Byrne Dairy on Erie Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m. April 14, and then stole $600 worth of merchandise from Marshalls at about 5:10 p.m. April 14.

ROME, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO