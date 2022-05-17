ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral House

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Coral House is an Italian restaurant on Coral Way where dinner feels like eating in someone’s front yard. The space looks more...

Related
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Galang

Banh Mi Galang doesn’t look like much from the outside—it’s in a small strip mall near H-Mart in Cedar Park—but inside you’ll find a menu of banh mi about as classic as they come. And while you can get tasty versions of grilled pork, beef, and shrimp, it’s the Combo Sandwich you should be ordering here. It’s packed with Vietnamese pork, pate, and head cheese, with just the right amount of fatty bits to balance out each bite. And if you’re looking for something even heartier, they also have a small menu of pho, vermicelli bowls, and rice plates.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Berghoff Restaurant

This German spot opened in 1898, back before labor laws existed. But other than your 18-hour workday now being illegal, not much at Berghoff has changed since then. You can expect dishes like wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten, and a pretty fantastic reuben sandwich. The quickest strategy is to not sit down in the actual restaurant. Instead, head downstairs to the cafe and eat cafeteria-style, or (our personal favorite) follow the people in suits to the express lunch sandwich stand in the main bar area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Brandon Asian Cuisine

Brandon Asian Cuisine is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie’s Carriage Hills Plaza, which also houses Foodtown, an international grocery store. While you can find Vietnamese staples like pho, bun, and com—that’s not what you want to order. Start with a crepe, or bánh xèo—a crispy rice flour and coconut milk pancake stuffed with a mountain of bean sprouts and large shrimp. We also love the DIY summer rolls, which are under the “tiny rice noodles” section of the menu. You can choose up to three toppings to pair with these little sheets of rice vermicelli, and we go for the grilled beef, shrimp paste grilled on sugar cane, and shrimp paste sandwiched between sheets of crispy fried bean curd skins.
The Infatuation

Kinn

It's easy to have a special day in Koreatown. You can bowl, golf, eat bottomless Korean BBQ, belt out “Halo” at karaoke, sweat in a sauna at 2am, take taekwondo lessons, get an absurd manicure, and buy $30 grapes (depending on the season). The neighborhood has a venue for just about anything, but still, there’s no place quite like Kinn, the first permanent Korean fine-dining spot in Koreatown. It’s a whole new Koreatown experience, and at $72 per person, it’s one of the most affordable tasting menus in LA.
The Infatuation

MaMa Street Food

MaMa Streetfood is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie that’s about as close as you can get in South Florida to sitting on a little stool in an alleyway somewhere in Vietnam while enjoying a pile of delicious snails. On the covered sidewalk in front of this restaurant, you’ll find the same type of very low tables and tiny stools popular in Vietnam. At night, groups of diners huddle over plates of snails in coconut milk, refreshing lime-spiked salads, homemade tofu, and intensely flavorful soups that include much more than just pho.
DAVIE, FL
The Infatuation

The Flora Bakehouse

Rooftop bars get all the love and attention, but we’re here to declare this second-story bakery one of the best in town. The Flora Bakehouse is not just a great place to grab a cheddar-chive scone, pink-frosted fudgy vegan brownie, or double-baked almond croissants so flaky that you should consider avoiding if you have trypophobia. (But devour them if you don’t). This Beacon Hill spot also happens to have a fantastic u-shaped rooftop that’s perfect for an afternoon work session al fresco. And by work session, we hope you know that we mean leisurely iced cardamom rose latte on a picnic table in the sun while using your company-issued laptop to browse Airbnbs in Santa Barbara. Just kidding.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Infatuation

Musashiya Ramen

This narrow, BYOB Lakeview restaurant is Lids at the mall, but instead of personalizing a hat with a nickname that you'll regret, you customize a bowl of ramen. You can choose between tonkotsu or miso broth, the type of protein (chashu pork, chicken, shrimp tempura, or tofu), noodle texture, and spice. Our go-to order here is tonkotsu, medium saltiness, with pork, garlic, green onion, spicy sauce, and noodles that have a medium chew. Though their tonkotsu airs on the lighter side, it’s still delicious, and the slightly sweet handmade noodles are the perfect vehicle for the flavorful soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Financial District

Muracci’s specializes in straightforward, thick and creamy, Japanese curry. It won’t change your life, but you won’t need it to. This place is quick, convenient, and where to go in FiDi when a simple plate of crispy pork or chicken katsu is all you want for lunch or dinner. Other options include curry with beef, fried prawns, omelet, or grilled salmon. Like most casual curry spots, you have a choice of heat levels, and white or brown rice. This spot has a few counter-style seats inside (but they’re takeout-only for now), and also serves donburi, noodles, and salads.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Seaspice

There are things you need to know before you go to Seaspice. Although it’s an upscale spot, the restaurant is also firmly in the clubstaurant universe, which means you can expect loud music, bottle service (complete with sparklers), and a crowd that is definitely there more for the scene than the food. But if you are seeking out a dinner with a party atmosphere, Seaspice is one of the better options in town. This is because the food (mostly seafood) actually doesn’t completely suck (which is normally the case at clubstaurants). It is hilariously expensive (also normally the case at clubstaurants), but you will happily finish dishes like the octopus a la plancha and fried snapper. Seaspice is a waterfront spot located on the Miami River, so make a reservation for the best shot at an outdoor table on the dock. Just know that there’s a 75% chance your view will be partially blocked by one of the many passing yachts that park here for a round of lobster and champagne.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Happy Ice

If you grew up in—or have spent significant time around—Philadelphia, you no doubt already know about “water ice” (you probably also pronounce it “WUDDER ICE”). After all, the dairy-free dessert (alert to all vegans) has long been a summertime staple in the city, thanks to its creamy texture, fruity flavors, and shaved ice aesthetic. But for many Angelenos, it’s a fairly unknown commodity. Happy Ice on Melrose is changing that in a big way. The menu has tons of flavors, but if it’s your first time visiting, go for one of the “Favorite Combinations,” and in particular, Rainbow Rocket. It’s a mix of every flavor on the menu, and the perfect introduction into what Happy Ice is all about. It’s also delicious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Infatuation

Daintree

Daintree is a very cute rooftop lounge that we wish had more rooftop. While you get an impressive view, you’ll probably have to enjoy it through a glass wall. The terrace is a bit small and shabby (and off to the side), and it feels like your rooftop at home if you happened to live across from the Empire State building. But we’d still choose this roof over many others in the area for the martini menu and excellent small plates like the focaccia with whipped ricotta and crispy halloumi laffa.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Beiler's Doughnuts

As busy as Reading Terminal Market gets, you can still make out Beiler’s by the only spot with a line as long as Rita’s on the first day of summer. The Pennsylvania Dutch bakery sells baked goods like cinnamony coffee rolls and freshly brewed coffee, but it’s the donuts that get us (and the people) going.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Grand Republic Cocktail Club

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have low-key backyards where you can probably get a table at any given time. Grand Republic has all of those of things, and that's why we like this place. Less than a block from Transmitter Park, this spot is easy to miss, although you'll probably see some people drinking at the tables out front when you walk by. It may be tempting to plant yourself out there—but head inside, walk straight through the bar, and claim a seat out back instead. Despite the fancy-sounding name, this place mostly just feels like an old-timey tavern, and you probably won't hear the word "mixology" here. Come for a casual frozen painkiller, or stop by for Happy Hour from 5-8pm on weekdays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Archie’s Cafe

Archie’s Cafe is a casual Rogers Park spot that feels less like a restaurant and more like hanging out at a friend's house where what you eat is determined by whatever happens to be in the fridge that day. Certain nights are devoted to pizza or pasta, while on weekends it functions as a breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot where you're as likely to find yourself sipping on a White Claw with a breakfast sandwich as grabbing a beer with tacos.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Le Piano

Just off of the Morse Red Line is Le Piano, a Rogers Park jazz bar with live performances from local musicians Tuesdays through Sunday. In addition to cocktails and wine, they serve food, with dishes like lamb chops, chicken with a tarragon wine sauce, and beignets for dessert. If you're in the mood for something special, they even have an item called a "Happy Ending"—a personal piano serenade from the owner of the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

