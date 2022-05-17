Coral House

There are things you need to know before you go to Seaspice. Although it’s an upscale spot, the restaurant is also firmly in the clubstaurant universe, which means you can expect loud music, bottle service (complete with sparklers), and a crowd that is definitely there more for the scene than the food. But if you are seeking out a dinner with a party atmosphere, Seaspice is one of the better options in town. This is because the food (mostly seafood) actually doesn’t completely suck (which is normally the case at clubstaurants). It is hilariously expensive (also normally the case at clubstaurants), but you will happily finish dishes like the octopus a la plancha and fried snapper. Seaspice is a waterfront spot located on the Miami River, so make a reservation for the best shot at an outdoor table on the dock. Just know that there’s a 75% chance your view will be partially blocked by one of the many passing yachts that park here for a round of lobster and champagne.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO