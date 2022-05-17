ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Mighty

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mighty is technically a bar—and your best drinking option on Coral Way. But it’s also a solid place to eat too....

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

MILA

Lincoln Road is not synonymous with the best of Miami food, and that’s putting it kindly. There are more appetizing things to eat inside the street’s Sketchers store than in most of the area’s insufferably touristy, hookah smoke-filled spots. But Mila, an untz-untz see-and-be-seen rooftop restaurant, stands...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Blozzom Pizza

It's hard to find great pizza al taglio in Miami. Unless you are standing in front of North Beach's Blozzom, in which case, congratulations, you've found it. This casual spot has a selection of square pizzas they cut with scissors to create slices as big or as small as you'd like. The dough is thin but airy—and the toppings are outstanding. Slices are topped with perfect portions of mortadella, capocollo, smoked salmon, and a spicy diavola. It works great as a takeout spot (the pizzas reheat wonderfully) but there's also indoor and outdoor seating that works for a post-beach meal.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Seaspice

There are things you need to know before you go to Seaspice. Although it’s an upscale spot, the restaurant is also firmly in the clubstaurant universe, which means you can expect loud music, bottle service (complete with sparklers), and a crowd that is definitely there more for the scene than the food. But if you are seeking out a dinner with a party atmosphere, Seaspice is one of the better options in town. This is because the food (mostly seafood) actually doesn’t completely suck (which is normally the case at clubstaurants). It is hilariously expensive (also normally the case at clubstaurants), but you will happily finish dishes like the octopus a la plancha and fried snapper. Seaspice is a waterfront spot located on the Miami River, so make a reservation for the best shot at an outdoor table on the dock. Just know that there’s a 75% chance your view will be partially blocked by one of the many passing yachts that park here for a round of lobster and champagne.
The Infatuation

Romanicos Chocolate

This tiny Coral Way chocolatier has been a Miami staple for excellent chocolates for over 20 years. Everything is made with dark Venezuelan chocolate (70% to be precise), which is naturally sweeter and not as bitter as other varieties. It’s a great backdrop for Romanico’s creative and very Miami additions, like guava and cheese in a truffle or plantain chips in a rich chocolate bar. It’s hard to walk out of here without buying almost everything in the store. This place will make you want to petition your insurance carrier to start covering “chocotherapy” so you can pay for it all with your HSA.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Chez Katu

Whether you call them empanadas, patties, hand pies, or turnovers, they're fried pockets. And the most flavorful fried pockets in Miami come from Chez Katu. It’s a Haitian takeout spot in Miramar specializing in pate kode. OK, we know that Miramar isn’t exactly within the limits of Miami-Dade County....
MIRAMAR, FL
The Infatuation

Pho 79

Pho 79 is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie with another location in Pinecrest. As the name suggests, they specialize in pho, and their broth is one of the best we’ve sampled in South Florida—intensely beefy and rich, but not greasy. The servings here are enormous, so if you don’t want to go in on a cauldron of soup the size of the Hollywood water tower, order a side of broth for just a couple of bucks. It makes for a great appetizer. Besides pho, this restaurant also makes very good versions of com (rice bowls) and bun (rice noodle bowls) with your choice of toppings (we love the spring roll and grilled pork combination). Whatever you order, a meal here is incomplete without a milk and beaten egg soda, which is made with condensed milk, an egg yolk, and tastes like liquid French vanilla ice cream.
DAVIE, FL
The Infatuation

The Middle East Best Food

Blink and you might miss this tiny Levantine market and deli while chugging along Coral Way. If you do, let your GPS recalculate and circle back to what’s about to become your new favorite lunch spot. Middle East Best Foods makes one of the tastiest shawarma wraps in Miami. It comes on their own homemade pita with a shower of zaatar that feels more like an August thunderstorm (i.e. very generous). Also make sure to grab a spinach pie, which has soft, fluffy dough encasing a lemony spinach and onion filling. This is a tiny store, and every millimeter of space is packed with food or something to cook food with, so it’s mostly a takeout operation. However, there are two tiny tables near the front where you can enjoy your food and read all the old newspaper clippings from the owner’s past life as an acclaimed chef in the Middle East.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Kyu

Kyu is one of the few restaurants that have made the jump from Miami to NYC, instead of the other way around. And even though Frank Sinatra was right when he said “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” what made Kyu a success in Miami is on display at their NoHo location as well. The menu takes inspiration from Thai, Japanese, and Korean cuisine without feeling gimmicky, with dishes like a crispy block of rice with soft tuna, stone pot fried rice with large chunks of king crab, and a big slab of smoked, on-the-bone beef rib with all the fixings for lettuce wraps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#The Mighty#Food Drink#Ariete
The Infatuation

Tasty Cafe Restaurant

While it doesn’t advertise itself as such, Davie’s Tasty Cafe is one of South Florida’s only cha chaan tengs—the Hong Kong equivalent of a Cuban cafeteria or an American diner. These types of restaurants are the places to get Cantonese reimaginings of Western dishes like French toast. Except the French toast here is made from a two-inch slice of milk bread that’s stuffed with peanut butter, deep fried, and served with butter and condensed milk.
FLORIDA, NY
The Infatuation

545° Banh Mi Cafe

545° Bánh Mì Café is a casual Vietnamese sandwich shop located in Davie, next to Foodtown, a very popular international market. The specialty here is banh mi. 545° makes their own Vietnamese-style baguettes, which are softer and not as crusty as the French variety, and you can purchase small or large baguettes to take home (they’re great with a stinky cheese). But there is so much more to explore here than just sandwiches.
DAVIE, FL
The Infatuation

MaMa Street Food

MaMa Streetfood is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie that’s about as close as you can get in South Florida to sitting on a little stool in an alleyway somewhere in Vietnam while enjoying a pile of delicious snails. On the covered sidewalk in front of this restaurant, you’ll find the same type of very low tables and tiny stools popular in Vietnam. At night, groups of diners huddle over plates of snails in coconut milk, refreshing lime-spiked salads, homemade tofu, and intensely flavorful soups that include much more than just pho.
DAVIE, FL
The Infatuation

Brandon Asian Cuisine

Brandon Asian Cuisine is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie’s Carriage Hills Plaza, which also houses Foodtown, an international grocery store. While you can find Vietnamese staples like pho, bun, and com—that’s not what you want to order. Start with a crepe, or bánh xèo—a crispy rice flour and coconut milk pancake stuffed with a mountain of bean sprouts and large shrimp. We also love the DIY summer rolls, which are under the “tiny rice noodles” section of the menu. You can choose up to three toppings to pair with these little sheets of rice vermicelli, and we go for the grilled beef, shrimp paste grilled on sugar cane, and shrimp paste sandwiched between sheets of crispy fried bean curd skins.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy