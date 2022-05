The cost of everything is rising, we’re in the middle of an economic crisis, a global pandemic is ongoing, the housing market is abysmal, mental health issues are skyrocketing and the climate crisis is literally burning up the world. What a great time to be 22-years-old.While the current cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone, young people are more likely to be financially precarious and are therefore disproportionately impacted compared to older people. So, when they attempt to advise me on saving money, or I see politicians like Rachel Maclean tell people to “work more or get better paid jobs”, I...

BUSINESS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO