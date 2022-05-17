ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s Cupcakin’ Bake Shop Opening The Shops of Buckhead Storefront

By Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago
Cupcakin’ Bake Shop , a dessert business founded in Berkeley, California by Lila Owens as a home-based cupcake catering business in 2007, is coming to Atlanta, according to plans filed with the City. Owens on Tuesday did not immediately respond to What Now Atlanta’s request for comment.

Cupcakin’ is in permitting to open a storefront in Selig’s The Shops of Buckhead shopping center, at 2221 Peachtree Rd NW Suite B. An estimated $100,000 will be spent building out the 1,350 square-foot bakery, according to a building permit application.

Cupcakin’ Bake Shop is already listed on the property’s site plan which shows the incoming business as being sandwiched between Poke City (Firehouse Subs before that) and Kumon in space most-recently occupied by CamiCakes, another cupcakery.

The “artisan cupcakes” at Cupcakin’ are “baked fresh everyday using premium and local ingredients: a little heart and soul goes into each and every batch,” the company’s Facebook page states. “Taste the difference.”

In the Berkeley shop, full-size cupcakes retail for $3.95 to $4.25 each while minis are available for $1.95 each. Gluten and vegan options are available and flavors include everything from Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Key Lime Pie to Red Velvet. Cupcakin’ also offers cakes in flavors like Lemon Raspberry and Strawberries and Cream.

The Shops of Buckhead is a 30,376 square-foot , two-level retail center, is located on Peachtree Road at Biscayne Drive.

