Out and About in Magee!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) is excited to announce that after two years of virtual Summer Library Programming; this year’s programs will be held in-person! The 2022 Summer Library Program theme is Oceans of Possibilities. From June 6 – July 15, all CMRLS libraries will host in-person programming. The goal during the summer library program each year is to encourage children to continue to read while out of school. Studies have proven that if they do not read during the summer months, children may lose much of the reading ability that they have worked so hard to achieve.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO