Magee, MS

Out and About in Magee!

By Sue Honea
mageenews.com
 2 days ago

My friend Dot and I took a "tour" of Magee Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022. Thank...

mageenews.com

mageenews.com

CMRLS ANNOUNCES IN-PERSON SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS

The Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) is excited to announce that after two years of virtual Summer Library Programming; this year's programs will be held in-person! The 2022 Summer Library Program theme is Oceans of Possibilities. From June 6 – July 15, all CMRLS libraries will host in-person programming. The goal during the summer library program each year is to encourage children to continue to read while out of school. Studies have proven that if they do not read during the summer months, children may lose much of the reading ability that they have worked so hard to achieve.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Board Deems Property Menace to Health

The Magee Board of Alderman meeting opened with a public hearing on 158 Simpson Hwy 149 to determine whether the parcel of land is a menace to public health, safety, and/or welfare of the community. Business owner, Raymond Albert Booth, was not present for the hearing. The board approved to move forward with the cleanup of the property due to the condition of the property and being a menace to the public health of the community.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Plan a Visit to City Park

Under the direction of Jimmy Zilla, the Parks and Rec department is now in charge of all parks except McNair Springs.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

ADN Graduates

NURSING GRADUATES – Twenty-three students were honored as 2022 graduates of Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program. Graduates from Simpson County included Brianne McLendon of D’Lo (left) and Mackenzie Jones of Florence. Graduates were honored during a ceremony held recently in Rea Auditorium on the college’s Wesson Campus.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2022 Columbia High graduates treated to farewell banquet

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Class of 2022 at Columbia High School sat down for a feast Tuesday, and it was just for them. 120 graduates at CHS enjoyed a farewell banquet at the Magnolia Grille. It’s a tradition for each senior class. Before lunch, all the graduates paraded...
COLUMBIA, MS
mageenews.com

Carnival Coming to Magee!

The Magee Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Carnival May 19-21 behind Shoe Show in Magee. The Thursday – Saturday event provides family fun for all ages.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

North Jackson tattoo studio will open despite neighborhood opposition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping center was granted a “use permit” by the Jackson City Council on Monday, May 16. The new studio had received backlash regarding zoning issues from neighbors and neighborhood associations around the area. “This particular location, I found in January and liked it a […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

City Cuts Area on 149

Following a video shared with me last week, much discussion was held concerning who was responsible for the cutting of the property past the RR bridge on old highway 49.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez-Adams School District approves $5K incentive for teachers

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) will pay some teachers in areas of “critical need” a $5,000 sign-on bonus. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously during a meeting on Tuesday, May 17. The Natchez Democrat reported the bonus is for English, mathematics and science teachers. Superintendent Fred Butcher said the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
mageenews.com

The Pot Hole Patrol

If you know of a pot hole in the City Limits of Magee, call City Hall. (601-849-3344). Tim Bray, city superintendent, has a book at City Hall just waiting for your complaint!
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Paula DeYoung Joins Alliant Construction as Preconstruction Director

FLOWOOD, Miss. — Alliant Construction, a Division of Ergon Construction Group Inc., is pleased to announce Paula DeYoung has accepted the position of Preconstruction Director. In this role, Paula will lead all preconstruction service activities while maintaining client, architect, and subcontractor relations through the design, budgeting and construction phases.
FLOWOOD, MS
WDAM-TV

LMSA went into lockdown out of caution Monday afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts was on lockdown on Monday afternoon out of an abundance of caution. According to Laurel School District Communication/ Public Relations Specialist Quin Dungy, a domestic argument between two adults involving a weapon on 12th Street, adjacent to the school, led to the campus going into a lockdown around 12:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Winners of 2022 Best Deviled Egg Competition

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association. Announce Winners of 2022 Best Deviled Egg Competition. JACKSON, Miss....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic signals to be installed on U.S. 11 in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will install three new traffic signals on U.S. Highway 11 in Forrest County, beginning Thursday, May 19. As part of a $11 million project that also includes mill and overlay work on Interstate 59, the new signals will be placed in flash mode for a […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington County graduates 6 from new lineman program

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The first students in a brand new lineman program in the Covington County School District have received their graduation certificates. Six high school seniors got those certificates at the Career and Technical Education Center in Collins Tuesday night. “They have enough knowledge now that they could...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Scallions honored as Top Cop in the state of Mississippi

Vicksburg native Christopher ‘Blake’ Scallions has been honored to be awarded “Top Cop” in the state of Mississippi. Scallions recently was the subject of our “Those Who Keep Us Safe” series. In the interview, he states he has looked up to law enforcement since childhood, and now he’s humbled by the honor of wearing a badge himself.
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Fireflies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – We have great natural light shows in Mississippi, like the full moon. We missed the lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15 because of another natural light show. We have a lot here, like thunderstorms. The light show this story is about isn’t on that grand of a scale, but it’s just as spectacular to me because of its rarity.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit dismissed against Jackson-Hinds Library System

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – District Judge Carlton W. Reeves dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit that was filed against the Jackson-Hinds Library System and its Board of Trustees Chair Rickey Jones. Former library system Executive Director Patricia Furr filed the lawsuit, denying the reasons for her termination. She was accused of fostering a hostile work environment […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Tragic Accident Takes One Life But Saves Five

In June of 2021, Derell Latiker, 11, was jumping on his trampoline at home. He fell off and received a massive brain injury that took his life just hours later. Grief stricken, his mother Chitina Johnson knew she did not want his life to end at such a young age. She chose to make him an organ donor. Through Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, Derrell has now saved 5 lives in Maine, Mississippi, and Missouri. Today, Derell, along with his twin brother would have graduated from Long Creek Elementary School. Though the pain of losing her child will never go away, his mother is encouraged daily at the lives her son has now saved. For more information about becoming an organ donor visit www.msora.org.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

