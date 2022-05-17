ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported on Friday.

At around 11 a.m. on May 13, an individual broke into an apartment in the 8700-block of Blairwood Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236).

The suspect stole money and other miscellaneous items before fleeing the scene.

At just before 2:30 p.m. on May 13, an two individuals got into an argument in the unit block of Ashlar Hill Court in Hillendale (21234).

The victim was physically assaulted, then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested.

