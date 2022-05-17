Man taken to hospital following Hillendale assault, apartment burglarized in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported on Friday.

At around 11 a.m. on May 13, an individual broke into an apartment in the 8700-block of Blairwood Road in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236).

The suspect stole money and other miscellaneous items before fleeing the scene.

At just before 2:30 p.m. on May 13, an two individuals got into an argument in the unit block of Ashlar Hill Court in Hillendale (21234).

The victim was physically assaulted, then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested.

Photo via Pixabay

