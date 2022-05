South Carolina faces record-breaking heat today and over the weekend as temperatures could reach triple digits in the Midlands. Record highs aren’t expected along the coast — although it’s going to be hot — but Columbia is a different story where temperatures could reach 100 degrees for the earliest time ever. (The earliest time for 100 in Columbia so far was May 22 in 1941, while Charleston saw 100 on May 26, 2019, according to published reports.)

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO