ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Listen to the eerie sounds of our galaxy’s black hole

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBwr4_0fh0xpaA00

Have you ever wondered what the Milky Way’s black hole sounds like? Well, now you can listen to it for yourself. Hot off the heels of sharing the first photo of our galaxy’s black hole, The Chanda X-Ray Observatory has also shared a video of what the black hole sounds like, and you need to hear it for yourself.

Here’s what the Milky Way’s black hole sounds like

Black holes are one of the most astounding things we’ve discovered in our universe. Despite how astounding they are, we actually have somewhat limited information about them. Sure, we know they exist. We know that they eat stars, and we’ve even seen them birthing stars before. But we’re just now starting to get actual pictures of them. And, as it turns out, we also now know what they may sound like.

Earlier this month, astronomers shared an image of our galaxy’s black hole. Now, though, the Chandra X-Ray observatory has turned the data from that image into audio. You can view the resulting sonification of the image on the Chandra X-ray Observatory’s YouTube channel. It’s somewhat chilling to hear what the Milky Way’s black hole sounds like.

Sagittarius A* is the name astronomers gave the black hole at the center of our galaxy. It’s believed to be a supermassive black hole, making it quite the beast. The first image that was taken of the black hole was spectacular. The sonification of the Event Horizon Telescope’s iconic image is equally as spectacular, too.

What’s in a sound?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoAMy_0fh0xpaA00
Supermassive black hole at spiral galaxy center. Image source: Paulista/Adobe

Listening to the video, it’s easy to pick up on the tones that the Chandra X-ray Observatory notes in the video’s description. The three bright regions, located around the 1, 5, and 9 o-clock regions of the black hole stand out against the solemn buzz of the rest of the black hole.

Additionally, the material that is closer to the Milky Way’s black hole is mapped to higher frequencies. Other points register in lower tones. It’s really interesting hearing what the black hole at the center of our galaxy sounds like. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t a complete representation of what it sounds like.

Sonification is all about mapping data to audio, allowing us to interpret it in an auditory manner. Actually recording the sounds of a black hole would be much more difficult than even taking images of it was with the Event Horizon. Still, it is nice to have some kind of audible way to represent the Milky Way’s black hole.

And, hopefully, this and other research will help us better understand these cosmic engines.

Comments / 12

Related
CBS News

Haunting audio from a black hole allows humans to hear the sounds of space 240 million light-years away

Is there sound in space? New audio released from NASA provides some insight – and the answer is haunting. The audio, released on May 4, is that of a black hole from the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, a massive space structure that's 11 million light-years across and located about 240 million light-years away from Earth. Astronomers created the audible sound by recording the pressure waves that the black hole sent through the cluster's hot gas. In their original form, those waves cannot be heard by the human ear, so scientists extracted the sound waves and scaled them up by 57 and 58 octaves.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Listen to the X-ray echoes of a black hole as it devours a companion star

Black holes feeding on companion stars can go through cycles where they emit high-energy outbursts. MIT astronomers are using X-ray echoes from those cycles to map out the environment around these exotic objects, similar to how bats map out their environment via echolocation. The astronomers hope to use this new data to learn more about the evolution of these kinds of black hole systems, and by extension, the formation of galaxies, according to a new paper published in the Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A gigantic black hole appears to be flipping out

According to NASA scientists who proposed the theory, a colossal black hole may have done a 180 magnetic flip after observing a mysterious cosmic outburst in a galaxy 236 million light-years away. The theory is detailed in a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal. The NASA team believes the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#The Black Hole#Supermassive Black Hole#The Sounds
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
Space.com

Black holes: Everything you need to know

Black holes are some of the strangest and most fascinating objects in space. They're extremely dense, with such strong gravitational attraction that not even light can escape their grasp. The Milky Way could contain over 100 million black holes, though detecting these gluttonous beasts is very difficult. At the heart...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

What do black holes sound like? Like a vision of heaven or hell

Nasa has released amazing audio from a pair of black holes that was captured by one of its space telescopes.So what does a black hole sound like? Hell — or maybe heaven. Based on new work by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center, it depends on the black hole, and how you listen.Vacuous space, for the most part, lacks a continuous medium for the transmission of sound waves. But sound is just one kind of wave, and Nasa and the Chandra X-ray Center have built up a catalog of celestial “sonifications,” taking the emissions of space objects observed...
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going with our universe, Nasa says

The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says.In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding.But as those measures have become more precise, they have also shown something strange. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.Scientists are unable to explain...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

319K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy