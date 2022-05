HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A business owner from Hazleton has been sentenced after failing to pay years' worth of payroll taxes. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 34-year-old Charles R. Ehrenberg, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction, Inc. in Hazleton, was sentenced yesterday by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 6 months in prison followed by 6 months of house arrest and a 2-year term of supervised release, for failing to collect and pay over several years’ worth of required federal payroll taxes.

