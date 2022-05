Impatience at a fast-food drive through resulted in a citation for assault Tuesday night. At about 11:20 p.m. deputies were called to Castaneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree for a disturbance at the ordering window. An employee said a customer, later identified as Natalie Zimmerman, got upset over not getting enough salsa and flung a glass of water into her face. Employees held Zimmerman until deputies arrived. After investigation the Investigating Deputy concluded: “Natalie Zimmerman was upset that her delivery of salsa was not expeditious enough in accordance with her fast food drive thru standards. Zimmerman threw water onto the employee which landed in her eye and mouth. Zimmerman was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released.”

