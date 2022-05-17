ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Eats & Beats Returning to Evergy Plaza

KSNT
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Emmy Fischer with Evergy Plaza stopped by...

www.ksnt.com

KSNT News

Evans United Carnival provides thrills for all ages in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evans United Carnival has been a tradition in Topeka for several years. The carnival arrives shortly after school is out for the summer and stays for several days, providing delicious carnival style cuisine, games that will test your skills and rides everyone can enjoy. The carnival is set up in the Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Carnival begins Thursday at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Carnival is in town!. The Evans United Shows Carnival started Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It features all kinds of carnival cuisine, games, and rides. The Carnival runs until 10 p.m. every night through May 29; starting at 6 p.m. on weekdays and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo to hold Wish Party for little girl Orangutan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You are formally invited to the Topeka Zoo for a Wish party. All that is being asked of you is to bring your best wishes for the newest addition to the zoo, an endangered Bornean Orangutan named Udara. The zoo announced it will hold a Wish Party for Udara on Saturday, May […]
TOPEKA, KS
Columbia Missourian

Peachtree Cafe'Teria brings Southern cooking to Kansas City

The Peachtree Cafe’Teria offers Kansas City diners a cafeteria-style soul-food experience on the outskirts of the city. Vera Willis started the restaurant in July 1996 after she saw a need for a Black-owned soul food restaurant in the Kansas City area. The inspiration for the restaurant is apparent as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tkmagazine.com

EasyBins Opens New Online Grocery Service in Topeka, KS, Expands Service Areas in Kansas City and Wichita

EasyBins, a company solving the grocery logistics problem for suburban markets in North America, has expanded its online grocery marketplace to begin serving families in Topeka, Kansas and surrounding communities. Topeka customers can now enjoy easy online access to in-stock grocery items across multiple stores in their area so they can enjoy more time with their families. EasyBins plans to grow its staff in Topeka to 20 team members over the coming year.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Combat Air Museum to acquire new jet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be acquiring an F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft, according to an announcement from the museum on Thursday. This addition was approved by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio last month. According to the museum, Worldwide Recovery has scheduled the historic aircraft […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Puppies dumped outside Kansas dog sanctuary during thunderstorms

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas dog sanctuary says six puppies were dumped outside its facility during thunderstorms earlier this week, but they're now receiving care. Imagine Furever Ranch in Shawnee shared a Facebook post saying that the puppies were abandoned in its parking lot Tuesday night. The sanctuary cares for senior dogs and contacted other rescues for help, KMBC reports.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas mom has warning for 2022 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County mom is warning students about advertising their upcoming graduations. Sara Wilhelm is urging families to pull the graduation signs out of their yards after finding three graduation cards in a ditch along the road. Wilhelm said the missing cards contained cash, and she believes advertising the graduation of her […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Lake view in Ozawkie at Lago Vista

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Ozawkie near the water’s edge at Lake Perry sits this week’s Fork in the Road featured restaurant. Lago Vista Grill located at 102 Main Street serves up Mexican-style entrées and owners Miguel and his mother Sonia are not from Kansas. “My kids...
OZAWKIE, KS
KSNT News

Family of fallen motorcyclist share memories

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Rice family is remembering their beloved son, brother and father following a vehicle incident that left Sam Rice dead. 27 News met with the mother and sibling of Sam Thursday, following the announcement by the Shawnee County District Attorney filing murder charges against Geovany Andrew Arellano in relation to his death. […]
TOPEKA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY FREE BUS RIDES FAIL?!?

Over the past two weeks we've noticed that progressive journalists have been desperate to promote public transit options to skeptical readers. LOOK AROUND AND NOTICE EMPTY KANSAS CITY BUSES AND STREETCARS AS INEPT RIDE KC MANAGEMENT SEEMS TO BE RUINING PUBLIC TRANSIT!!!. The truth:. Kansas City residents NEVER wanted free...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
WIBW

Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Spradling has been formally disbarred by the Kansas Supreme Court. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Jacqueline J. Spradling, it has decided to disbar her from the practice of law. The Court said it found necessary...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka. Water from rain that started falling late Tuesday turned some fields into small lakes on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of N.W. US-24 highway and Humphrey Road. Ditches along either side of the east- and westbound lanes...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

More Kansans caught going 100 mph, gets expensive fast

KANSAS (KSNT) – In 2021 The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote 3,309 tickets for motorists going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Ben Gardner who works for Troop C, which covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas. That number is a dramatic increase from 2,823 tickets in 2020, and 1,758 tickets in 2019. According to Gardner, a […]
KANSAS STATE

