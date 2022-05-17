ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FDA And Abbott Reach An Agreement To Resume Baby Formula Production

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Encouraging news for parents struggling to find formula for their children, the FDA has authorized Abbott, the largest marker of baby formula in the country, to restart production at a plant tied to the shortage. The FDA is also loosening regulations that prohibit the import...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Managing Pelvic Pain

CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Pelvic Pain Awareness Month, but women who experience it, are already painfully aware. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Ebony Parson, an ob-gyn with Novant Health Bradford Clinic, talks with us about pelvic pain and what to do about it. For more information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Student Brings THC Gummies To Class, Paramedics Called To School

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials say the paramedics were called to Lakeshore Middle on Thursday after a student brought in Delta 9 THC gummies and several students ate them. According to a statement released by Iredell-Statesville Schools, several students made the choice to consume this substance requiring the school to call the paramedics.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Summer Inflation Impacts Summer Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The cost of summer travel is getting more and more expensive this year. And if you haven’t locked in a hotel rate or airfare by now, there is there is no way to escape it. Are you planning to drive to that beach or mountain trip this summer?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Manager Recommends $2.1 Billion Operating Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio presented her recommended 2023 budget to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on Thursday. The $2.1 billion recommended budget features a 6 percent increase ($111 million) over the current FY2022 operating budget. Diorio says her recommended budget maintains the existing...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
wccbcharlotte.com

American Airlines Flight Veers Off Runway In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from the Charlotte airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem, an airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt. The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and 172 passengers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Find Great Deals At The New Ollie’s In Monroe!

MONROE, NC–With prices on just about everything going up, it’s nice to save a dollar when you can. It’s also nice to know where to shop to get those deals so it can save you money over time. Ollie’s in Monroe is opening up! The bargain store...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Diva!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Diva. Diva is one-years-old and 25 pounds. She is spayed and ready to be adopted!. If you are interested in adopting Diva or any of the other available pets from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Ex-Charlotte Mayor Cannon Doesn’t Advance In Council Primary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon has come up short in his bid to return to municipal office, years after he was sent to prison for accepting bribes. Election results show Cannon finished last in a six-candidate race in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for at-large seats on the Charlotte City Council.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Baby Formula#Breast Milk#Nutrition
wccbcharlotte.com

Panthers’ Keep Pounding 5K Registration Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is underway for the 12th annual Keep Pounding 5K benefitting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital. The 5K will return as an in-person event on Saturday, June 4th. Officials say the race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute at 8 a.m.,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: North Meck Students Suspended After Fight On Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Principal Hood sent a message to all North Mecklenburg High School families after a fight broke out between students on campus Thursday. Several students were suspended and law enforcement was called to the school, according to a news release. Hood asks parents to speak to their...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: FREE Family Fun At YMCA + Discounts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is around the corner, and with less than three weeks of school left, it’s time to get your summer plans ready. Not to worry, I’ve got you covered!. The YMCA still has availability and they have incredible discounts for members. The Y also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
wccbcharlotte.com

Moira Quinn Gives The Lowdown On Charlotte Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meck Dec Day. Celebrate Charlotte’s rich and rebellious revolutionary history at the annual Meck Dec Day celebration at The Square of Trade and Tryon this Friday at noon! Expect historical re-enactments, horses, a parade to Old Settler’s Cemetery, and of course, a cannon firing! Say “huzaah!” in commemoration of the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence against the British.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CFD: East Charlotte House Fire Causes An Estimated $22K In Damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators say several cats died after a home in east Charlotte caught fire Wednesday. The Charlotte Fire Department determined the cause of the fire at the home on Commonwealth Avenue as accidental. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and the occupants were not home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Renames Final Two Streets With Ties To The Confederacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced two new street names on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work. City officials say Barringer Drive will be renamed as Revolution Park Drive effective May 23rd. Revolution Park Drive honors the history of Revolution Park and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burial Beer Co. Opens Taproom & Bottle Shop In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Asheville’s beloved Burial Beer Company is expanding into Charlotte. The brewery is set to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood on June 4th. The property, formerly housed by Boris & Natasha’s clothing store, will be the future home of Burial’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Bright Spot: Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Cheerwine Festival will be welcoming tens of thousands to downtown Salisbury to celebrate the Carolina classic soft drink Saturday, May 21. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical act with the Spin Doctors taking center stage at 8:30pm. Nearly 40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more. The Cheerwine Festival Beer Gardens will host 10 local breweries. Select vendors, including New Sarum Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve Cheerwine-infused craft beer.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Record Breaking Heat Across the Region

Air Quality Warning & Burn Ban for Counties under warning. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan, Mountains above 4000′. Cold Front brings unsettled weather, cooler temps next week. Record-breaking heat across the region today. A ridge will keep the hot and steamy weather flowing across the region with highs topping out in the mid-90s for much of the area. With winds out of the southwest in combination with the hot and stagnant air ozone levels will build along the I-85 stretch from Atlanta through Charlotte and into Rowan county. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, as well as elevations above 4000′, are under an air quality alert warning from 10 am until 8 pm. Sensitive groups, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors – especially during peak daytime heating in the afternoon when air quality will be poorest. Reminder, anytime an air quality warning is issued county-wide burn bans also go into effect.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy