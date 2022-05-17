ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

More mass shootings at grocery stores - 13% of shooters motivated by racial hatred

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8WH3_0fh0wS0q00

An apparently racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, resulted in 10 deaths on May 14, with the teenage suspect allegedly targeting Black shoppers in a prominently African American neighborhood.

Mass public shootings in which four or more people are killed have become more frequent, and deadly, in the last decade. And the tragedy in Buffalo is the latest in a recent trend of mass public shootings taking place in retail establishments.

We are criminologists who study the life histories of public mass shooters in the United States. Since 2017, we have conducted dozens of interviews with incarcerated perpetrators and people who knew them. We also built a comprehensive database of mass public shootings using public data, with the shooters coded on over 200 different variables, including location and racial profile.

What do we know about supermarket mass shootings?

Only one shooting in our database prior to 2019 took place at a supermarket. In 1999, a 23-year-old white male with a history of criminal violence killed four people at a supermarket in Las Vegas. However, there has been a raft of mass shootings at American supermarkets since.

The Buffalo shooting on May 14, 2022, is similar to an August 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

On that occasion, the 21-year-old white suspect posted a racist rant on social media before allegedly driving some distance to intentionally target racial and ethnic minority shoppers. He has been charged with killing 23 people.

Another shooting in 2019 took place at a Kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey. Two perpetrators, a man and woman, both Black and around the age of 50 with a criminal and violent history, murdered four people before being killed in a shootout with police. Social media posts and a note left behind indicated an antisemitic motive.

Then in March 2021, a 21-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent with a history of paranoid and antisocial behavior entered a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, and shot dead 10 people.

Six months later, in September 2021, a 29-year-old Asian man killed one person and injured 13 others at a Kroger supermarket in Tennessee. The perpetrator, who worked at the store, was asked to leave his job that morning. He died by suicide before the police arrived on the scene.

No one profile of a retail shooter

Mass shootings are socially contagious. Perpetrators study other perpetrators and learn from each other, which may explain the rise in supermarket shootings in the past few years. However, the data show there is no one profile of a supermarket mass shooter.

Racial hatred is a feature of about 10% of all mass public shootings in our database. Our analysis suggests that when it comes to retail shooters, around 13% are driven by racism — so slightly above the average for all mass shooting events.

Some grocery stores by their nature may be frequented predominantly by one racial group — for example, Asian markets that cater to local Asian communities.

But racial hatred appears to be just one of many motivations cited by retail shooters.

Our data points to a range of factors, including the suspect’s own economic issues (16%), confrontation with employees or shoppers (22%), or psychosis (31%). But the most common motivation among retail shooters is unknown (34%).

Like the Buffalo shooter, 22% of perpetrators of retail mass shootings left behind something to be found, a “manifesto” or video to share their grievances with the world. And nearly half of them leaked their plans ahead of time, typically on social media.

The lack of a consistent profile doesn’t leave us helpless. Our research suggests many strategies to prevent mass shootings — from behavioral threat assessment to restricting access to firearms for high-risk people.

And the way to stop the social contagion of mass shootings is to stop providing perpetrators with the fame and notoriety they seek.

Editor’s note: Jillian Peterson is a forensic psychologist and associate professor of criminology and criminal Justice at Hamline University; James Densley is professor of criminal justice and department chair of the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metro State University, part of the Minnesota State system. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article at: theconversation.com .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Densley
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mass Shootings#African American
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly fatally shot 2 people, burned down house because he wanted woman 'returned' to him

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man accused of shooting two people and burning a house down allegedly did so because he wanted a woman "returned" to him. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Feb. 23, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Neil Road when two bodies were found inside the residence. During their investigation, troopers learned the two suspects, Larry Burns and Cordaryl Burns, had fled the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
224
Followers
986
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy