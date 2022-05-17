ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Girl Mysteriously Shot to Death Inside Iowa Home

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Police have issued a gun safety warning to families who keep firearms in the...

Bobby B
1d ago

Why is it so hard to figure out what happened??? Negligence at the minimum, lock up everybody there until they talk...smh. Rest in peace baby girl 💔

Kristi Kolbe
1d ago

no one wants a murder charge. if they don't talk charge everyone on the scene.

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested

couple arrested for negligent child abuse resulting in death of 34-month-old toddlerSCDN Graphics Dept. Homicide detectives arrested 57-year-old RegisJohnson and 35-year-old Arhonda Tillman, both from Davenport, for one count each of Negligent Child Abuse causing Great Harm (F2) resulting in the death of a 34-month-old (2 years 10 months) toddler.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

Beloved owner of NC diner dies after brutal attack by home intruder

Beloved owner of NC diner dies after brutal attack by home intruder. **WARNING, IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS.** The owner of a diner in Hendersonville has died after police say a home intruder attacked and killed her. The woman's family is pushing the police department to do more, saying they believe they know who did it.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
2 On Your Side

'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen. "It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"
BUFFALO, NY
WBTW News13

1 shot to death at North Carolina Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in High Point on Tuesday. Police said that Demaurice S. Turner, 24, died at about 2 p.m. after being shot at the Walmart on North Main Street. Officers said that Turner had been shot several times. After they arrived on the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

