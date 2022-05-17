ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Know About 'Yellowstone' Season 5 as Filming Begins

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
 2 days ago
There is good news for "Yellowstone" fans, Season 5 has finally begun filming in Montana and is coming to the Paramount network very...

CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Stars Hilariously Debate Whether Beth Or Rip Would Be The Better Parent

While this likely isn’t a universal truth, I feel safe in assuming that the Yellowstone coupling most beloved by fans has to be Cole Hauser’s Rip and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, and the case for that assumption is made every time they share a scene together. It may not be a relationship everyone would specifically want to be in, given the volatile behavior both characters are capable of, but it’s a delight to watch. Season 4 threw a wrench in the works by introducing Finn Little’s orphaned Carter as a potential dependent for Rip and Beth to care for in a quasi-parental style. Which naturally sparks the question: which character would be the better parent?
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided

If you’re thinking Yellowstone is gonna pull a Walking Dead, it’s not. And that might be a good thing. Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end. So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes. In fact, according to […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says The End Of The Show Has Already Been Decided first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

ABC Cancels a Pair of New Series, Confirming Rumors

ABC has decided to cancel one series from rumor to reality, tossing another series in for good measure. Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, won't see another season. Joining it in cancellation is Promised Land, a Latinx family drama that seemed to want to connect to the popularity of shows like Yellowstone.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Speculating Kristen Bell Could Join the Show After Meeting Luke Grimes

Could Kristen Bell be joining the cast of Yellowstone? A photo of her and Luke Grimes embracing has many fans shouting “Yes!”. “Oh my gosh! Are you now going to be on Yellowstone? Favorite show ever and it will even be better if you are on it!” asks Yellowstone fan Hayley on one of Kristen Bell’s latest Instagram posts. But why is this fan, along with hundreds of others, talking about the Frozen and The Good Place actress joining television’s #1 show? Observe:
The Hollywood Reporter

Indulge Your ‘Yellowstone’ Obsession at These Six Sprawling Ranch Escapes

With a reported 14 million viewers for its fourth season — and numerous spinoffs (1883 and the in-the-works 1932 and 6666) — Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s SAG Awards-nominated, devastatingly binge-worthy modern Western drama now streaming on Peacock, has cemented itself as a ratings behemoth and the most popular series on cable. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan, the screenwriter behind such critically acclaimed films as Hell or High Water, Wind River and Sicario, Yellowstone is a biblical family saga starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton Jr., the steely, widowed patriarch of one of Montana’s most powerful families who is also the largest landowner in the...
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Spills About the Meaning of Kayce Dutton’s Vision Quest

Yellowstone fans were left hanging with a major question about the future of some of their favorite characters when Season 4 came to an end in January of 2022. In a new interview, actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit show, opens up about Kayce's vision quest, which ended with him telling his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), "I saw the end of us."
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Explains Funny Theory About Two Characters Having ‘Secret Affair’

“Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille has jokes on jokes, apparently, and they have to do with two unlikely characters. When it comes to “Yellowstone” characters, though, we pretty much know how they feel about each other; Beth, at least, never hesitates to make it known what she thinks about someone else. And the other characters are pretty free with their opinions as well. But, there’s one pair of characters we never see interact, and that has us wondering what they think of each other.
