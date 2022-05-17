Family Slammed for Bullying Pregnant Woman Over 'Risk' Baby Has Red Hair
The woman said: "I personally think ridiculing my child's appearance before they have actually been born is a bit...www.newsweek.com
I was bullied in elementary school for having red hair. Now, I'm lots richer than anyone who bullied me. Living well is the best revenge.
I used to be bullied in elementary and middle school for having red hair and pale skin. I never liked my hair color until I had a baby 7 months ago and he has red hair too! he's absolutely beautiful and I've learned to love the hair color although before he was born I did get those typical comments like "oh no, baby might get your red hair" I myself even hoped he would have his dad's brown hair bc I know how red haired kids are treated.
We redheads are beautiful! I guess being bullied for my hair skipped me because they were too busy making fun of my weight. I don’t see why people get to criticize anything about anyone else. They should look in the mirror or listen to themselves. No one is perfect.
Comments / 46