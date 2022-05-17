Toast Society Cafe Expands With Henderson Location This June

Madeline DeVaux, her sister Rachael DaVaux (who happens to be a registered dietician) and Alissa Veretennikov have made quite the name for themselves serving up fancy toasts, smoothies and craft coffee.

The accomplished trio founded the Toast Society Cafe , which is a health conscious gourmet toast and wellness bar. Over the past four years, they have made a mark in Spring Valley. Here guests line up for a selection of healthy, yet indulgent, breakfast toasts, bowls and the like.

Given their demand, the team will be opening their second location on the East Side at 10960 S. Eastern Ave (at the corner of Horizon Ridge and Eastern) come June. Expect a Moroccan-inspired desert vibe with cactus wall treatments to fill the 1,800 square foot space.

Most of the bread is baked locally, but they do fly in a fresh gluten-free alternative from San Diego and offer a roasted sweet potato substitution as well.

3 Must-Try Dishes at Toast Society Cafe

Standouts include the house favorite complete with smashed avocado, cherry tomato, crumbled feta, micro-greens, sea salt, sesame seeds and olive oil drizzle; the sweet tooth with a chocolate spread, strawberry, sliced banana, cinnamon, hemp seeds and honey; and matcha chia pudding .

If you can’t wait till June, head over to their original location at 6005 S. Fort Apache Rd. Read the full menu at https://toastsocietycafe.com/ .