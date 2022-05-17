ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Toast Society Cafe Expands With Henderson Location This June

By David Morris
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Yzdo_0fh0w1Vi00

Madeline DeVaux, her sister Rachael DaVaux (who happens to be a registered dietician) and Alissa Veretennikov have made quite the name for themselves serving up fancy toasts, smoothies and craft coffee.

The accomplished trio founded the Toast Society Cafe , which is a health conscious gourmet toast and wellness bar. Over the past four years, they have made a mark in Spring Valley. Here guests line up for a selection of healthy, yet indulgent, breakfast toasts, bowls and the like.

Given their demand, the team will be opening their second location on the East Side at 10960 S. Eastern Ave (at the corner of Horizon Ridge and Eastern) come June. Expect a Moroccan-inspired desert vibe with cactus wall treatments to fill the 1,800 square foot space.

Most of the bread is baked locally, but they do fly in a fresh gluten-free alternative from San Diego and offer a roasted sweet potato substitution as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c38yQ_0fh0w1Vi00

3 Must-Try Dishes at Toast Society Cafe

Standouts include the house favorite complete with smashed avocado, cherry tomato, crumbled feta, micro-greens, sea salt, sesame seeds and olive oil drizzle; the sweet tooth with a chocolate spread, strawberry, sliced banana, cinnamon, hemp seeds and honey; and matcha chia pudding .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kywuv_0fh0w1Vi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dChU1_0fh0w1Vi00

If you can’t wait till June, head over to their original location at 6005 S. Fort Apache Rd. Read the full menu at https://toastsocietycafe.com/ .

Comments / 0

Related
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2022 Art Festival of Henderson on Water St. – Part Two

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE along Water Street for the 2022 Art Festival of Henderson (NV). Featuring more than 60 contemporary artists, fine unique crafts, fashion and home décor artisans, as well as chalk art masterpieces, and daily entertainment. Pinot’s Palette will be offering a special painting activity on the plaza. In addition, there were food and beverage stands. A great place to pick up last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
City
Spring Valley, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Society
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Local
Nevada Society
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Food & Drinks
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Nevada

Nevada is an often misunderstood state. While its largest city, Las Vegas, is known for its bright lights and gambling, there is so much more to the Silver State. That is, Nevada is a land of contrasts, with stark desert landscapes giving way to towering mountain peaks.
NEVADA STATE
BoardingArea

Bellagio Spa Tower Review with Dirty Tubs + Why Delano Is Such an Underrated Property in Las Vegas!

On this week’s special Vegas show Mark and Shawn are debriefing from the recent MtM Diamond meetup in Vegas! We’re going to talk about why we like Delano so much and Mark’s very mixed stay at Bellagio including nasty tubs! Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toasts#Sesame Seeds#Food Drink#Henderson Location#The Toast Society Cafe#Eastern#Moroccan
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Henderson, Nevada, is a thriving lifestyle and conference destination just outside of Las Vegas. If you reside in Henderson, a 300,000-person city, you'll have plenty of options for interesting coffee shops. There are plenty of coffee shops to choose from, whether you're looking for a new breakfast place or the greatest brew in town.
HENDERSON, NV
themusicuniverse.com

Jonas Family announces Las Vegas restaurant opening

Jonas Family bringing personal history to destination dining on The Strip. The Jonas Family’s new home is coming to Las Vegas, as Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is set to open at MGM Grand this June. Helmed by Denise and Kevin Jonas, Sr., their sons Kevin II, Joe and Nick — the Jonas Brothers — and Franklin – in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC – Nellie’s will welcome guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
8 News Now

Redefining the Buffet Experience

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has announced an expansion daily operations. Becoming one of the first buffets on the strip to fully open! To tell us more is executive Chef Jason Duarte!
LAS VEGAS, NV
living-las-vegas.com

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
550
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy