Military

U.S. Military Has Had 11 'Near Misses' With Unidentified Objects: Official

By Matthew Impelli
 2 days ago
U.S. intelligence officials testified on Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about UFOs and...

Unacceptable and Not Today
1d ago

I doubt that mankind will be able to handle the knowledge of aliens. We can barely grasp our own reality let alone a difference in opinion.

Greg Adams
1d ago

i flew for the military for 20 years. Ive seen a silent flying wedge the size of a battleship one night at about a 1000 feet. they are real

james gerber
1d ago

Parents can't get formula for babies, illegals attacking our country, drugs from China delivered by Cartel is killing thousands of young people, inflation at all time high and government letting it happen sending more money to while NATO does not pay their fair share and attacks on our children with CRT and LGBQT propaganda.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

