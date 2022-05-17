TALAT - CHOKING BABY SAVED WITH "THUMB CPR"

Related
Young dad who was forced to rush his baby son to hospital because he couldn't get an ambulance is CHARGED with driving without a licence
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
'Where were the adults?': Mother said son was attacked by other child at daycare
Hunter said she was livid because this is not the first time an injury has shown up on her child since he was enrolled last fall. She said there have been at least three different incidents where the child was scratched, bitten or sent home with bleach stains on his clothing.
Moment border agents and Texas state cops pry open wooden crates to discover them packed with migrants
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida man 'cooked alive' after deputy's stun gun ignites gasoline at Wawa station, lawyers say
Lawyers for a Florida man say he continues to fight for his life after he was “cooked alive” earlier this year, when a sheriff’s deputy is alleged to have shot him with a stun gun while the man was covered in gasoline from having fueled his dirt bike.
Florida Toddler Dies of Neglect-Parents Arrested
couple arrested for negligent child abuse resulting in death of 34-month-old toddlerSCDN Graphics Dept. Homicide detectives arrested 57-year-old RegisJohnson and 35-year-old Arhonda Tillman, both from Davenport, for one count each of Negligent Child Abuse causing Great Harm (F2) resulting in the death of a 34-month-old (2 years 10 months) toddler.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help
According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents warned over life-threatening dangers of giving toddlers squeezy food pouches
PARENTS have been urged to not leave their little ones unattended with squeezy food pouches. They are a great tool for families on the go, but one expert warned they are actually a choking hazard. Paediatric nurse and mum Sarah Hunstead, said that you should never give the cap from...
KIDS・
Report: Mystery Woman With Kevin Samuels Was Performing CPR, Desperately Trying to Save His Life
TMZ has obtained the audio of the 911 call made by the woman who was with controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels the night he died. In the 18-minute call, the woman sounds frantic, and when she tells the dispatcher that she believes that Samuel is experiencing a cardiac event. She began CPR on the 57-year-old man and said it was her first time at the man’s apartment. She struggled to give the dispatcher the address of the Atlanta rental.
She Says Her Son Died After Smoking Insecticide While He Was Supposed To Be on Suicide Watch. Now She's Suing.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Chilling video shows stranger abducting three-month-old baby while grandmother unpacked groceries
Chilling video purportedly shows the moment a man abducted a baby boy from an apartment in California while the child’s grandmother was unloading groceries. According to San Jose police, the stranger, who the family has since said they do not recognise after viewing the video, entered the San Jose home at 1pm Monday and left with the three-month-old child, Brandon Cuellar.In the surveillance footage released by the police, the man can be seen brazenly walking down the sidewalk while carrying a black baby carrier with a white blanket poking out.“The baby was wearing a white onesie with dinosaurs on...
We thought our little Rio had a tummy bug – 40 days later he’s dead
WHEN little Rio Fowler started to vomit and suffer with diarrhoea, his parents feared he'd been struck by a tummy bug. Mum Karen and dad Ryan said their daughter who was in pre-school had gastro so thought he had caught it off her. The 15-month-old had to be taken to...
KIDS・
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
insideedition.com
Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked Aisles
An assistant manager who hid behind a counter during the massacre at a Buffalo grocery store says a 911 operator hung up on her because she was whispering. Latisha Rogers, 33, ducked behind a customer desk and called for help as the gunman stalked the aisles at Tops supermarket. Rogers...
Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
New Brunswick Man Stabs Attacking Black Bear with His Pocketknife
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Washington Examiner
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0