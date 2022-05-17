Harry Styles’ ‘One Night Only In New York’ Concert Will Be Livestreamed

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles is planning to usher in his fast-approaching third album Harry’s House with a limited “One Night Only In New York” concert on the day it drops. But with just one single show taking place at UBS Arena, it’ll only be a lucky few thousand fans who get to witness the 28-year-old pop star debut performances of his new songs, right? Wrong.

As announced Tuesday (May 17), Styles’ concert will actually be available for millions of people to watch live. Streaming exclusively on Apple Music, fans from all over the world will need only a subscription to the platform to tune in at 9 p.m. ET on May 20.

That’s not all. Apparently “one night only” actually means three, as the show will encore on Apple two days later at 12 p.m. ET on May 22, and then again at 4 p.m. BT on May 26. There will also be a few more chances to catch a concert by the “As It Was” singer, as he recently announced that a “One Night Only In London” performance will take place May 24 at the O2 Academy in Brixton. He’ll later hit the road for an extended stretch of his Love On Tour tour.

The news is the latest move in Apple Music’s ongoing collaborations with Styles, who recently sat down with the streaming service’s Zane Lowe for an hourlong interview discussing the making of Harry’s House. During their conversation, the Grammy winner revealed, among other things, that he and his former One Direction bandmates share mutual respect for each other in place of active friendship, and that watching Billie Eilish’s rise allowed him to stop prioritizing commercial success or fame.

He also spoke at length about how Harry’s House is different from his past albums, 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 debut album. “I think while it obviously is a lot more electronic in a lot of places than anything I’ve made, it’s also so much more intimate to me,” he told Lowe. “And so much more intimately made. This is my favorite album at the moment, and I love it so much.”