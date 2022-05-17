ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake’s son Adonis, 4, and mom Sophie Brussaux match in martial arts uniforms

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdPOy_0fh0vqxx00

Drake’s 4-year-old son, Adonis, is already taking after mama Sophie Brussaux.

“This is a proud mama post,” the painter, 32, captioned a Monday Instagram photo of herself hugging the little one in nearly identical outfits.

The French artist was sporting all-black attire with a white belt, while Adonis wore a white top and black pants. He was all smiles in his uniform.

Brussaux and Drake, 35, welcomed Adonis in October 2017. After taking several paternity tests at the time, the rapper confirmed he was Adonis’ father in June 2018 on his album “Scorpion.”

While Drake shared many photos of homemade Father’s Day and Christmas gifts over the years, he waited until March 2020 to reveal his son’s face on social media.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram slideshow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVJjp_0fh0vqxx00
The model gave birth to her baby boy in 2017.
sophieknowsbetter/Instagram

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” the songwriter concluded. “Until then please keep your lights on.”

Sharing Adonis with the world “felt great,” Drake subsequently told Lil Wayne during a “Young Money Radio” interview in May 2020.

“I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do,” the “God’s Plan” rapper explained at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cX8kb_0fh0vqxx00
Drake’s son made his Instagram debut in March 2020.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” he added.

“I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Drake has since made many public appearance with his son, from watching professional basketball games with Adonis to bringing him onstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards .

In January, the “Degrassi” alum showed off his son’s French skills in a silly Instagram video.

“I said, ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken, and you’re gonna turn back into space,'” Adonis told his dad in the footage.

Drake laughed, calling his son a “funny guy.”

The little one most likely learned the language from his mom, who hails from France. The model has also passed her painting skills onto Adonis, and the mother-son pair adorably made art together on Friday.

“We paint together and deep condition together,” Brussaux wrote via Instagram .

